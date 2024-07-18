The Colombia selection made a very outstanding America Cup, The team fought against the continent’s greats and played in a final after 23 years without reaching this stage. The national team is starting to see the fruits of the good work that was done in the United States in the latest update of the FIFA ranking.

Colombia is going through the bitter experience of losing the final of the America Cup against Argentina in overtime and can only look forward, because what they did in the Conmebol tournament is worth applauding, and not only for the results, but for the character and game shown by a group that wants to fight for important things.

Scaloni and James Photo:FCF/networks Share

Colombia climbs positions in the FIFA ranking

The Fifa The club published its latest ranking on Thursday after 125 national team matches played in the last international period, which includes three continental competitions and numerous friendlies.

The Colombia selection have a reason to smile after returning to the top 10 in the latest update of the FIFA rankings by dethroning some of the world’s top teams.

The team led by the Coach Nestor Lorenzo made a jump in the rankings and went from 12th place to ninth after the important points gained in the Copa América, in which they finished as runners-up and only lost one match.

Colombia selection Photo:AFP Share

Colombia The team surpassed the national teams of Morocco, Croatia and Italy and placed ninth with 1,727 points. In addition, it is the third best ranked South American team, only surpassed by Argentina and Brazil. The team is above world-class teams such as Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland and the United States.

Argentina leads

For its part, Argentina consolidates its first position in the FIFA rankings and its second Copa América championship.

The team of Lionel Scaloni is consolidating its position at the top, followed by France (2nd), a semi-finalist at the European Championship, which maintains its second place. Spain, after winning the continental championship, is placed third, rounding out the podium.

Argentine National Team Photo:EFE Share

Fifa Ranking

1. Argentina 1901,48

2. France 1854, 91

3. Spain 1835,67

4. England 1812,26

5. Brazil 1785.61

6. Belgium1772,44

7. Netherlands 1758.51

8. Portugal 1741,43

9. Colombia 1727.22

10. Italy 1714,29

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS