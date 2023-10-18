The Colombian National Team added a point after the 0-0 draw against Ecuador, in Quito, but it is not for everyone a result that can be considered sufficient in the South American qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup.

For Carlos Antonio Vélez, for example, there are many doubts. “Today we played against a similar rival and at our level so everything was equal. Ecuador one time, Colombia another. They hit two balls on the posts and Colombia lost a penalty“he began by saying.

The initial idea, apparently, did please him… except for James: “The game plan was different and more thinking about protection. Five defenders, Jhon Arias was a ‘lateral’ for a long time on the right and he sacrificed himself. Double pivot with an orderly work by Uribe and Castaño while up ‘Lucho’ fought alone. Be supposed to James was there to have the ball, goal that was never met because in the first half we never made more than 3 passes in a row. Better offensively in the second half but without punch.”

What he liked least, in any case, was the final balance: “Three draws, one victory and two games without scoring goals. It is half counted because six have been won and another six have been lost. Team with ups and downs and in the end it is time to accept the tie as a great achievement. It was possible to win it and lose it too. Glass half full!”

However, they were not the only words that Vélez dedicated to the Colombian National Team and he made a thorough analysis of each player and the work of coach Néstor Lorenzo.

Vehement criticism of the Colombian National Team

Contrary to the opinion of some about the defense, which for the first time played together, he stated: “Colombia’s two center backs (Cuesta and Sánchez) are mature and serious. Machado is the starter without a doubt on the left… Castaño and Uribe organized, ‘I fight’ very alone fighting everything and the great figure Jhon Arias turned into the all-purpose player. He scored, ran, shot on goal, got the penalty and made Chavez useless. Good for them.”

The changes and management of Lorenzo’s payroll it doesn’t just close: “I regret that they take Castro, a tall striker, for a walk. That they do not use the scorer Cassierra for a single minute and even less so in this lack of goals, in addition to leaving Carrascal on the bench not long ago considered the driving force of the team. If we won the games and scored many goals, these complaints would be unnecessary, but It is clear that many things do not work.”

Already in Win Sports, his sentence was clear: “One of the serious problems that our National Team has had and that is why we have not won anything is that We are too conformist and we criticize out of sympathy or antipathy.“.

