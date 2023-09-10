The Colombian national team is already in Chile for the tough duel of the qualifying round

In the early hours of this Sunday, the Colombia selection landed in Santiago de Chile on a smooth charter flight from Barranquilla.

This same Sunday the preparation plan for a demanding duel was launched, which could well end with a second victory, three 1-0 at home against Venezuela, at the start of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The job

There are no medical news in the group of 29 players, beyond the rumor of a physical discomfort of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado that could marginalize him.

The work on this first day in Santiago will be tactical, thinking about controlling the most important men in attack, led by Alexis Sanchezwho would have recovered around the hour.

“They are very different games. Chile now has its game at home, with its people. “We, regardless of Chile’s result (3-1 against Uruguay), must prepare very well for what the match against them will be like, we know the quality they have, top players,” he stated. Wilmar Barrios.

The duel between Chileans and Colombians will be this Tuesday, September 12, at 7:30 pm Colombian time.

