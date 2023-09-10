Sunday, September 10, 2023
The Colombian national team is already in Chile for the tough duel of the qualifying round

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 10, 2023
in Sports
0
The Colombian national team is already in Chile for the tough duel of the qualifying round

Colombia

Colombia

Photo:

@seleccioncolombia

Colombia

The group arrived early Sunday morning.

In the early hours of this Sunday, the Colombia selection landed in Santiago de Chile on a smooth charter flight from Barranquilla.

This same Sunday the preparation plan for a demanding duel was launched, which could well end with a second victory, three 1-0 at home against Venezuela, at the start of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.
(David Alonso does not believe in anyone: he won the San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix)(Junior crushed Unión Magdalena: the biggest win in the history of the coastal classic)

See also  Juan Pablo Montoya smiles: tremendous past of his son Sebastián in Formula 3

The job

There are no medical news in the group of 29 players, beyond the rumor of a physical discomfort of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado that could marginalize him.

The work on this first day in Santiago will be tactical, thinking about controlling the most important men in attack, led by Alexis Sanchezwho would have recovered around the hour.

“They are very different games. Chile now has its game at home, with its people. “We, regardless of Chile’s result (3-1 against Uruguay), must prepare very well for what the match against them will be like, we know the quality they have, top players,” he stated. Wilmar Barrios.

The duel between Chileans and Colombians will be this Tuesday, September 12, at 7:30 pm Colombian time.
(Rafael Santos Borré: the Commander, determined to score goals for the National Team)

Recommended

