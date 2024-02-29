The Colombia selection does not lose the illusion of conquering Women's Gold Cup that is taking place in USA, They have already taken an important step by qualifying for the quarterfinals of the tournament, but now the most difficult thing is coming, facing the hosts.

It may be of interest to you: Colombia defeats Puerto Rico in the Gold Cup and goes to the quarterfinals

The national team left good feelings in the group stage of the tournament Concacaf: thrashed 6-0 Panama In his debut, he lost 1-0 against Brazil and surpassed Puerto Rico (2-0) on the last date, a victory that allowed them to be one of the eight best teams on North American soil.

Photo: Colombian Football Federation

The national team finished the first phase as second in group B with 6 points, only behind the team from Brazil, who made a perfect score, nine out of nine.

The Selection He was waiting for all the group stage matches to be played to find out his rival in the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup; This time, he wasn't so lucky, he's going to face USA, a team that is being called to be champion at home.

We tell you: Colombia National Team vs Puerto Rico: video of the great goals of Cata Usme and Linda Caicedo)

The demanding rival of the team Coach Angelo Marsiglia It was defined after the positions that each of the teams occupied in the general table of the tournament. Colombia He was in fifth place and, according to the rules of the gold Cupis measured against the fourth classified, in this case the host.

Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Canada led the classification, second was Brazil, third Mexico, fourth was the United States, fifth Colombia, sixth Paraguay, seventh Argentina and Puerto Rico finished eighth. The pairings are first against eighth, second against seventh and so on.

Also: Colombia vs. Puerto Rico National Team: video of the great goals of Cata Usme and Linda Caicedo

When does Colombia play?

The duel between Colombia and the United States will be the most attractive of the quarterfinals of the Women's Gold Cup, which will take place in the city of Los Angeles California).

The actions between Colombians and Americans will take place this Sunday, March 3 from 8:15 p.m. Colombia time. The crossing can be seen live on the Star+ broadcast.

Colombia vs. Panama. In action, Manuela Paví (15). Photo: Colombian Football Federation

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO