Some peace of mind gave the Colombia selection their 2-1 victory against Paraguay in Houston, Texas for date 1 of group D. The national team started the game on the right foot America Cupbut it got a tremendous scare in the United States.

Nestor Lorenzo is focused on the tough duel that is coming against Costa Rica of the DT Gustavo Alfarowho knows the Colombian National Team very well after several years commenting on their games. The team entered enador by the coachis focused on the tough duel that is coming against Costa Rica of thewho knows the Colombian National Team very well after several years commenting on their games.

Nestor Lorenzo. Photo:EFE

Alarm in Selection

In the middle of the preparation and rest of the Colombian team players, there was a tremendous scare in the hotel Renaissance Phoenix Downtown this Tuesday night.

According to what was reported with the journalist Christian Marin of Blu Radio, On Tuesday night, when some players were preparing to rest and others were already in bed, the peace was broken when the fire alarm went off around midnight.

“The truth is that everyone was in an uproar, they got a tremendous scare. The security people, who are paranoid, got out of bed scared to try to control the situation. Simply, someone recklessly activated one of the sensors,” said the journalist.

Colombia selection Photo:Christian Alvarez – THE TIME

Peace after panic

In the midst of the commotion, several members of the Colombia selection who had to leave their rooms after the supposed emergency.

“All calm returned after they came to check. 11:30 at night,” the quoted journalist concluded in his intervention.

After what happened, the footballers of the Colombia selection and the entire coaching staff returned to their beds to rest ahead of the training day this Wednesday.

James, Luis Díaz and Néstor Lorenzo. Photo:FCF

From the Colombia National Team concentration, they did not refer to the issue in the media and continued with the plan outlined to continue preparing for the match that will take place this Friday against Costa Rica at the State Fram stadium in Arizona.

HAROLD YEPES

