Colombia has become very strong in set plays. AndAerial play had become a virtue of the team and Néstor Lorenzo has known how to take advantage of it.

Since taking office in mid-2022, 27 percent of the goals scored by each team, 14 of 51, have come from above.And now, six of the last seven goals came via that route (see chart).

This team, compared to the three previous cycles, is the one with the highest percentage of goals scored with headers: with Reinaldo Rueda there were only 4 of 23 (17.3 percent); with Carlos Queiroz there were 5 of 22 (22.7 percent) and with José Pékerman, the figure was 13.7 percent (17 of 124).

However, in Pékerman’s last stage, since the Copa América Centenario in 2016, that percentage rose, largely due to the emergence of Yerry Mina (10 goals out of 39, 25.6 percent; half of them scored by the defender).

Lorenzo takes advantage and works the set piece offensively

Lorenzo has enhanced that work and that has made those prepared actions help save points, as happened in the Copa America semi-final against Uruguay, and also on Friday in Lima, where Luis Díaz has confirmed his position as the top header scorer of this era. He has four.

In this aerial game strategy, whether in moving actions or in prepared plays, there is another key name: James Rodriguez. The ’10’ has five assists out of those 14 goals, not counting previous plays, such as the corner kick in Lima.

In addition, the team has also had the strength to create opportunities to score penalties. Curiously, Colombia has not scored from a direct free kick for three years (the last one, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado against Peru, Copa América 2021).

In the press conference prior to the game against Argentina, Lorenzo acknowledged the team’s virtues in that regard.

“Set pieces are just another variation, but this team has always played with associated play, on the wings, and there are many variations. Set pieces have allowed us to open up games that were close, which is welcome,” said the coach.

