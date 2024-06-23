What will be the premiere of the Colombia selection in the America Cup of the USA against his counterpart from Paraguay in what will be his first litmus test on that long road to the continental tournament title.

They are two teams with different realities. The Colombia selection has been generating great expectations similar to that of the 1994 World Cupand Paraguay He is not going through his best moment.

James, Luis Díaz and Néstor Lorenzo. Photo:FCF

Debut against Paraguay

He NRG Stadium in Houston It will be the amphitheater that will receive the first game of the Colombia selection in group D of the America Cup. The real challenge begins against a team that has its weapons to do damage.

To the team that directs the DT Nestor Lorenzo You have plenty of reasons to be excited. She has a squad full of figures like Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez. In addition, it has a united group that remains undefeated in 23 consecutive games without losing, 20 of them with the Argentine strategist.

The national team is the only team currently that has won its last eight games and does not know what it is like to lose in the periods of 2023 and so far in 2024.

Néstor Lorenzo, coach of the Colombian National Team. Photo:AFP and Efe

Colombia, to defend the undefeated

Since their last defeat against Argentina Two years and four months have passed and he is four games away from equaling his best historical streak. In the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, Colombia is third with 12 points, while Paraguay It is seventh with five.

“We go step by step. For us, first is Paraguay and we do not consider ourselves favorites, although we are excited,” Colombian defender Carlos Cuesta made clear.

“We work from all points. We have been doing our best for several weeks, learning, then we see the rival, but we also think about strengthening our own. Throughout the era of Nestor Lorenzo, we have always prioritized playing short and in others, where the opponent advances, we look for one on one. There are variants and they are applied,” added the centre-back.

Colombia's coach Nestor Lorenzo shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the international friendly football match between Romania and Colombia at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on March 26, 2024. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) Photo:AFP

We have feelings of improving and growing

Colombia comes with an important emotional boost, after beating the team of USA 5-1 and to do the same against Bolivia (3-0) in the two friendly matches in preparation for the America Cup.

Paraguay, the challenge to overcome

For its part, Paraguay He played three friendly matches before the America Cup. They drew 0-0 with Peru in Lima, lost 3-0 with Chile in Santiago and beat Panama 0-1 in Panama City.

“We have feelings of improving and growing. We had a very difficult group in this Copa América, but we are prepared,” said Paraguay coach Daniel Garnero.

Daniel Garnero Photo:EFE

Time and channel on TV

The match between Colombia and Paraguay It will be this Monday, June 24 at 5 pm, Colombian time, and will be enjoyed live through RCN, Caracol TV and DSports.

In addition, you will be able to follow the match minute by minute live, the chronicle, the subsequent reactions and the entire analysis of the National Team’s debut in the Copa América on EL TIEMPO.com.

Probable lineups

Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Dávinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Johan Mojica; Jhon Arias, Matheus Uribe, Jefferson Lerma; James Rodríguez, Rafael Santos Borré and Luis Díaz. DT: Néstor Lorenzo.

Paraguay: Rodrigo Morínigo; Gustavo Velásquez or Iván Ramírez, Fabián Balbuena, Omar Alderete and Matías Espinoza; Andrés Cubas and Mathías Villasanti; Miguel Almirón, Matías Rojas and Julio Enciso or Ramón Sosa and Alex Arce. DT: Daniel Garnero.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS