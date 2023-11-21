You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Colombia surpassed Paraguay in Asunción.
EFE / Screenshot
Colombia beat Paraguay in Asunción.
Rafael Santos Borré gave the victory to the Colombian National Team in Asunción.
A penalty goal from the striker Rafael Santos Borré gave Colombia a 0-1 victory over Paraguay in Asunción this Tuesday which extends its undefeated record in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and consolidates it in third place with 12 points out of a possible 18.
Paraguay last beat Colombia in Asunción 26 years and 7 months ago, on April 2, 1977.
The Werder Bremen forward took a penalty awarded by the Venezuelan referee in the 10th minute Jesus Valenzuela by a handball in the area by Paraguayan Ómar Alderete.
The Colombian team managed to withstand the pressure and took three golden points during their visit. With this result, the National Team has 12 points and remains third in the qualifying rounds, while Paraguay was stationed in seventh place with.
