The Colombian National Team could not win in its two South American qualifying matches heading to the 2026 World Cup: it tied 2-2 against Uruguay, in Barranquilla, and could not break the goalless tie against Ecuador in a game where Néstor Lorenzo’s team had a penal in favor.

It may be of interest to you: The lights went out for Millonarios, they tied against Chicó and have not yet sealed classification

These results caused the Colombian National Team to lose ground in the new ranking published by Fifa this Thursday; Find out in which box the national team and the other South American teams were placed.

New Fifa ranking

In the last month, qualifying matches have been played for the 2026 World Cup, matches valid for the qualifiers of continental competitions and matches belonging to the Concacaf Nations League, events that have modified the FIFA World Ranking.

We recommend you read: Will Falcao be called up to the Colombian National Team again? Lorenzo responded bluntly.

Although the leading trio has not changed – Argentina (1st), France (2nd) and Brazil (3rd) -, the French have expanded the points margin with respect to Brazil. The canarinha, after drawing against Venezuela (1-1) and losing against Uruguay (2-0), allows England (4th) to get closer.

Bolivia vs. Argentina. Celebration of Enzo Fernández’s goal. Photo: Rodrigo Buendía. AFP

For its part, the Colombian National Team lost one place in the rankings and fell to 17th place after adding only two points in the tie.

Read here: Jurgen Klopp exploits and defends Luis Díaz from destructive criticism

The big surprise is Venezuela, the only Conmebol team that has never played in the final phase of a World Cup. The vinotinto team is in box 49 of the ranking and is fourth classified in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 edition, it is once again among the top 50, due to the fall of Ivory Coast (52nd).

Venezuela celebrates its historic draw against Brazil in Cuiabá. See also GT Italian | Here are the Krypton pilots for the 2022 season Photo: Nelson Almeida. AFP

On the other hand, Belgium (5th) maintains its position, but sees Portugal (6th) approaching, knocking on the door of the top five. The same thing happens with Spain (8th), which maintains its position and advances and puts pressure on the Netherlands (7th). They are followed by Italy (9th) and Croatia (10th), which remains in the top ten despite its significant drop.

Wales (28th) and Türkiye (38th) register significant increases, while Belarus (100th) once again appears among the top 100, a group that also includes Slovenia (54th).

However, the most notable advances are found in the deepest part of the table. Kosovo (105th) reaches its best historical position after climbing six positions. Bangladesh (183rd) also registers a significant rise, but the most notable rise corresponds to Lithuania (134th), which gains nine positions.

SPORTS

With information from EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO