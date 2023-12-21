The Fifa released the latest update ofThe ranking of the year 2023 and the Néstor Lorenzo's Colombian National Team continues to give good positive news, thanks to its good performance throughout the season.

It may be of interest to you: Alarm in Junior de Barranquilla: Corinthians would have sent an offer for a star

After the last friendlies played by Colombia against Venezuela and Mexico, in which they emerged victorious 1-0 and 3-2, the coffee team managed to move up one place in the Fifa rankings that were announced on December 21.

Colombia closed 2023 in the position number 14 with 1655.29 points and displaced Mexico, which is now fifteenth. Likewise, Lorenzo's team is the fourth best Conmebol team in the ranking.

We tell you: Linda Caicedo: bittersweet comeback with Real Madrid, this is how it went

In addition, it is the fourth best Conmebol team on the Fifa list, only surpassed by Uruguay (11), Brazil (5) and the Argentina team, which continues to be the leader of the ranking with 1855.2 points.

With Argentina at the top, the teams that occupy the top 10 are: France, England, Belgium, Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Italy, who did not undergo changes and remain among that select group.

Read here: Initial whistle of the Colombian league: this Thursday will be the draw, details

With a glorious 2023, Colombia now hopes to continue that good streak for next year and hopes to maintain itself for the next ranking Fifa which will be published on February 15.

Bolivia vs. Argentina. Celebration of Enzo Fernández's goal. Photo: Rodrigo Buendía. AFP

Fifa ranking updated to December

1. Argentina – 1,855.20 pts

2. France – 1,845.44 pts

3. England – 1,800.05 pts

4. Belgium – 1,798.46 pts

5. Brazil – 1,784.09 pts

6. Netherlands – 1,745.48 pts

7. Portugal – 1,745.06 pts

8. Spain – 1,732.64 pts

9. Italy – 1,718.82 pts

10. Croatia – 1,717.57 pts

14. Colombia – 1,655.29 pts

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

More news in EL TIEMPO