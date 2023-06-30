The shield of the Colombian Football Federation, which all the teams use on their chest, was created in 1971 and since then no substantial modification had been made to it. Now, the entity decided to renew its image, with the phrase ‘The rhythm that unites us’.

“A few months after its 100th anniversary, the Colombian Football Federation needed a change. A shield with more than 30 years old demanded a renovation, a modernization, a new image that, without losing its identity, would begin to connect with Colombians and made you feel part of its essence and history”, says the entity’s presentation.

The old shield of the Colombian National Team. Photo: Courtesy: www.fcf.com.co

The change in the corporate image of the Federation and the National Team, according to its creators, had three steps. In the first “We eliminated the outline as a symbol of openness and breadth, both for the shield and for the Federation”.

In the second step “We soften the corners of the geometry representing closeness. In the same way, this allows us to implement the mark properly in minimal size reproductions.”

The third step involved turning the central pentagon “as a sign of optimism, illusion, hope and solidity, resulting in the geometry of a house as a symbol of home, union and family.”

The new shield of the Colombian National Team changes in addition to the typography and the color of the letters of the phrase Colombian Football Federation will be used from now on in a blue tone.

New Shield of the Colombian National Team Photo: Colombian Football Federation

“We are in a process of innovation and transformation in different aspects of the Colombian Football Federation and we could not leave our image aside. There are new trends, a more diverse public, which demands constant change and continuous renewal, so focused on them and the proximity that we always want to have with our fans, we began to analyze the possibilities of modifying our brand, and we have arrived at a good product. visual, fresher, versatile and inclusive”, the president of the FCF, Ramón Jesurún Franco, said in a statement.

The image renovation work took five months and more than 40 interviews were conducted.

SPORTS

More sports news