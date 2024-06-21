The Colombia selection begins to finalize details for what will be his debut in the Copa América against the national team of Paraguay. The group has already traveled to Houston, Texas, to finish preparing the first date of group D of the oldest national team tournament in the world.

The national team comes to the duel with the hope of winning the crown after 23 years of drought and after demonstrating a game that fills the eyes of thousands of fans.

Colombia selection Photo:FCF

Complicated debut for the Colombian National Team

The Colombia selection She is the favorite to win the duel, she is the only undefeated team between 2023 and 2024 and she arrives as a candidate for the title, according to several experts.

However, Colombia must go step by step and concentrate on their next rival, a Paraguayan team that arrives without convincing their team, but hopes to surprise them in the America Cup.

This Friday, the Conmebol He confirmed through his social networks the shortlist of referees who will administer justice in the debut of the Colombian National Team against Paraguay.

Camilo Vargas and Néstor Lorenzo. Photo:FCF

Darío Herrera is going to dispense justice

The Argentine referee Dario Herrera will be in charge of directing the Colombia vs. Paraguay next Monday at the NRG stadium in Houston, Texas (United States).

The central judge will be accompanied by his compatriots Juan Belatti as line judge one and Cristian Navarro as assistants number two.

The Bolivian Ivo Mendez will be the fourth referee of the match and Jose Antelo He will be the fifth referee. In the VAR there will be the Argentine Silvio Trucco as VAR and the Paraguayan Rodrigo Carvajal as AVARR.

Jhon Córdoba (right) scored the second goal in the friendly between the Colombian and Bolivian national teams. Photo:Joe Buglewicz. EFE

It should be noted that Darío Herrera has already led the Colombian National Team in his career as a referee, he did so on October 14, 2020 in the 2-2 draw against Chile in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Terna Colombia vs. Paraguay

Central: Darío Herrera (Argentina)

Assistant 1: Juan Belatti (Argentina)

Assistant 2: Cristian Navarro (Argentina)

Fourth referee: Ivo Méndez (Bolivia)

Fifth referee: José Antelo (Bolivia)

VAR: Silvio Trucco (Argentina)

AVAR: Rodrigo Carvajal (Chile)

HAROLD YEPES

