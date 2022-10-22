The 2023 Women’s World Cup, the biggest event in football, will have 32 participating teams for the first time and will be played from July 20 to August 20.. The curtain opened with the draw to define the group stage, in which the Colombian National Team was waiting.

The teams were drawn in groups from A to H, each one made up of four campuses. As a general principle, Fifa sought to prevent several teams from the same qualifying zone or confederation from being drawn into the same group.



This applies to all zones except Europe, represented by eleven teams, which could be twelve depending on the result of the play-off tournament. Thus, each group includes at least one European team, but not more than two.

Nelson Abadia, DT of Colombia.

At the moment, Germany, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Spain, United States, Philippines, France, England, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Morocco, Nigeria, Norway, New Zealand, Countries The Netherlands, Republic of Korea, Republic of Ireland, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Vietnam and Zambia have secured their places for the 2023 event.

On the other hand, Cameroon, Chile, Chinese Tapei, Haiti, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Portugal, Senegal and Thailand try to get one of the three remaining positions of the aforementioned repechage tournament to be played between February 17 and 23 of the other year.

Groups of the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

From the draw held in Auckland, New Zealand, in the early hours of this Saturday, the groups were made up as follows:

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia, Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Group D: England, classification B winner, Denmark, China

Group E: United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, winner classification A

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, winner classification C

Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, ArgentinaGroup H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea.

Thus, the women’s ‘tricolor’ team will be on the field with Germany, South Korea and Morocco during the first phase of the World Cup. It is expected then to know the dates and times of the matches that excite the fans, I just came from being runner-up in the Copa América 2022.

The Colombian National Team had qualified for the 2011 World Cup in Germany, where it reached the first phase. For 2015, he was at the World Cup in Canada with a performance that allowed him to reach the round of 16.

In addition, he already has his place secured for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

*With information from Futbolred