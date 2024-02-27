The Colombia selection They did not flinch under the pressure, they ran, they fought and achieved the victory that qualified them to the quarterfinals of the Women's Gold Cup that is taking place in USA. The national team showed that it is a serious, solvent and daring team at times, beating its similar team 2-0. Puerto Rico at the close of the group stage of the tournament Concacaf.

The team trained by Angelo Marsiglia He came into the duel with the need to score points, after the painful defeat against Brazil (1-0) on date 2 of group B of the Women's Gold Cup.

Although a defeat could also help them reach the quarterfinals, the players only had one goal in mind, beating Puerto Rico and demonstrate that they are candidates for the title.

The Colombia selection dominating the game, she touched the ball from one side to the other and did not lend the ball to her rivals, who ran behind the Colombians and saw the goalkeeper far away Natalia Giraldo.

As the minutes passed, the Selection was gaining more confidence, he found cracks in the defense of Puerto Rico and the clearest one he had he sent to save to direct his classification.

Manuela Pavi a ball fell on his head Catalina Usme, who with complete tranquility inside the area dressed as a scorer, controlled the ball, prepared her left foot and with a subtlety characteristic of her quality scored the 1-0 in favor of the national team in the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, state of California.

Second goal in the gold Cup feminine for the Colombian who plays in the Pachuca of Mexico, his first goal came in the 6-0 win against Panama on matchday 1.

The goal gave more confidence to Colombiacommanded the match with combinative and slow play that kept them ahead on the scoreboard and away from Natalia Giraldo who proved to be a big team goalkeeper with an incredible save.

The goalkeeper had reflexes and took a direct free kick from the angle that looked like a goal and a tie, the Colombian put her hand on the ball and deflected it so that it crashed against the crossbar and went off the field.

Angelo Marsiglia He adjusted some tactical details at half-time and asked his team to look for the calming goal that came quickly. There were not 10 minutes on the clock when forward Linda Caicedo dribbled past the rival defense and scored the goal that began to give the Colombian team peace of mind.

In '53 the stellar combination arrived, use me attended Linda, the soccer player real Madrid She passed through the middle of two defenders and hit a powerful right hand to leave the Puerto Rican goalkeeper without reaction and make it 2-0.

The revolutions decreased, but Colombia's desire to score did not, as demonstrated by Yorely Carabali, who surprised with a powerful shot from more than 35 meters that was very close to sneaking into the goal of the Puerto Rico goalkeeper, she managed to touch it with the tips of his fingers and cleared it for the corner kick.

After the second goal and with the match under control, the Colombian coach decided to take care of his stars, thinking about what is coming for his team and to give the opportunity to several players who have not had many minutes in this Gold Cup. At 58 he went away Catalina UsmeTwelve minutes later they left Manuela Pavi and Linda Caicedo.

In the final stretch of the match, the game was ironed out, the Puerto Ricans lowered their arms and saw their chances of equalizing far away, Colombia rested with the ball at their feet, trying to save energy for what was to come.

resounding victory Colombia which is partially positioned as first in group B with 6 points and a better goal difference than Brazil, which owes its match against Panama.

The Colombia selection He must think about his next rival and his trip to Los Angeles, where the keys to the quarterfinals will take place. For now, the team's rival Marsiglia The United States would be the host.

