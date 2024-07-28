The Colombia selection The women’s team defeated the New Zealand on matchday 2 of Group A, and took a very important step this Sunday in the search for qualification to the quarter-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

According to the criteria of

The national team got a facelift after the 3-2 defeat in the debut against the local team Franceand overcame a very complicated challenge to make a statement in a group that started with controversy after Canada was deducted 6 points for espionage.

Colombia selection Photo:FCF Share

Facelift in Colombia

Colombia dominated the match from start to finish, adjusting the defensive problems that he showed against France and ran over a New Zealand team that never found the compass of the match and that always found itself against the ropes.

He DT Angelo Marsiglia He read the game very well from the first minute and realized that the weakness of the rivals was the wings, Linda Caicedo, on the left, and Manuela Pavi, On the right, there were two problems for the Oceanic team, who never found a solution.

Colombia The first goal was on the horizon and there were up to three clear scoring opportunities before the first hour of the game. The score was broken in the 29th minute after a painting by Marcela Restrepo.

The Colombian midfielder caught a loose ball on the edge of the area, made a sensational movement with her torso to coordinate and unleash a powerful right-footed shot at ground level to score 1-0 in favor of the national team.

It was the fourth goal of Marcela Restrepo with the Women’s selection and his first in these Olympic games that take place in the city of lights. Colombia We went into the break with the score in our favour and with the feeling that there could have been more goals.

In the second half there was another recital of Colombia who never gave up despite being ahead on the scoreboard, moved the ball from one side to the other and always attacked from the wings to hurt the New Zealand players who were lost on the field.

Colombia celebrates after scoring a goal in a match against New Zealand at Paris 2024 Photo:FCF Share

The goal that brought peace of mind came in the 27th minute after a great play by Colombia that began to settle the score.

After a series of rebounds in the area, the ball fell to Manuela Vanegas, who centered into the area, Catalina Usme He let the ball pass and, with impressive freedom, Leicy Santos took a left-footed shot to put the ball in the corner and put the final score at 2-0.

Triumph of Colombia which makes a statement in a tight group and leaves a direct rival like New Zealand. The national team has earned its first three points in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Colombia will seek to qualify for the quarterfinals next Tuesday when it faces the sanctioned Canada at the close of Group A of the women’s Olympic tournament.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS