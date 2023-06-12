On May 14, Colombian Marta Granados de Castelblanco, 78, disappeared in the rural area of ​​Las Rusias, in the municipality of Ramos Arizpe, state of Coahuila (Mexico). So far, no one has seen her and no one knows anything about her whereabouts.

The search began after her husband, Carlos Castelblanco, noticed her absence at the ranch located in the aforementioned place, where he, who is an agronomist, was hired to do a job.

Within the first 48 hours, at least 60 people, 15 vehicles, high-tech drones operated by pilots trained in the search for missing persons, as well as men on horseback, pairs of tracking dogs and helicopter overflights, were involved.

Operations of a similar size have been repeated several times without success. But no one saw her and no one knows anything.

A radius of 40 kilometers around has been the scope of the operations in the rural area. The search has been so extensive that the whereabouts of 4 other people reported missing have been found, but not the slightest trace of Marta Granados; no clues as to what could have happened on that sad Sunday, May 14, the day she disappeared.

Search posters released by the Mexican authorities after the disappearance of Marta Granados.

Given the negative results of the massive operation mounted in the rural area, it moved to the highways: first along the Saltillo-Monclova section, to later extend to the highways that go from Saltillo to San Juan del Río in the state of Querétaro, place of residence of the Colombian couple who have lived in Mexico for just over 15 years .

This tracking, over a section of approximately 720 kilometers, implies the collaboration of the authorities of 5 more states: Nuevo León, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato and Querétaro. Like the other investigations, this search did not yield any indications or clues that shed light on the case. Nobody saw her and nobody knows anything.

The hypothesis that Marta had tried to return home by her own means, during a possible episode of short-term memory loss due to his mild cognitive impairment, he simply wears out.

Banners in the area where Marta Granados is wanted.

Logic and rationality applied to the investigation findings easily allow us to rule out that she had walked for 3 hours in daylight, in aggressive and desert terrain, without anyone seeing her in an area that, despite being rural , has high activity of permanent traffic of vehicles and people, neighbors of the Las Rusias ranch, owned by Gerardo Jaramillo González and which is under the responsibility of José Guadalupe Almaguer Lucio, the foreman.

Given the absence of findings throughout these 28 days, other investigative agencies such as the National Anti-Kidnapping Coordination, the Secretary of National Defense and the Attorney General of the Republic have been incorporated, providing highly trained officers in the search for missing persons. , which has allowed opening other lines of research.

(You can read: Amlo acknowledges that his government has been the one with the most homicides, but blames former presidents)

Search area for Marta Granados in Mexico.

There is no confirmation from the authorities that Marta’s disappearance was the result of a kidnapping, but the involvement of these other agencies allows for the use of advanced technologies and new investigative methods.

Today, 28 days after the inexplicable disappearance of Marta, the authorities, although they have deployed all the resources at their disposal, have not been able to report any progress, they have found absolutely nothing related to the case of the Colombian bacteriologist. Today, 28 days after her disappearance, no one saw her, no one has seen her, no one knows anything about her.

