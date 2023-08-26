Nariño, the department in the southwestern corner of Colombia, was the first stronghold of the left in a country that had not been ruled by it. There were five consecutive governors, 18 consecutive years of progressive administrations that were broken in the 2019 elections. Although Gustavo Petro swept there in the 2022 presidential elections, with 70% of the votes in the first round and 81% in the second, it is It is unlikely that the left will recover the Governorship in the local elections on October 29.

The alliance of more than 10 left-wing parties and movements such as Colombia Humana, Mais, the Democratic Pole and the Patriotic Union, known as the Historical Pact, [con la que Petro llegó a la presidencia] has a candidate for Governor, Luis Alfonso Escobar Jaramillo.

He is a novice in politics, with extensive experience in public administration. This economist with a doctorate in environmental economics was born in the port city of Tumaco —a territory hard hit by violence. He was director of Planning at the Universidad del Valle, manager of the presidential Plan Todos Somos Pazcifico, of the government of Juan Manuel Santos, and Secretary of Planning of Nariño.

In a department with a highly populated Andean area, which has traditionally been the center of power, it is unusual for a person of African descent and from the Pacific coast to aspire to the Governorship. More when Escobar is part of the movement I am because we are, of Vice President Francia Márquez, and has been close to Afro community councils, such as ACAPA in Tumaco.

His aspiration began with several problems. The first, which shows how difficult it is to build political power at the local level, was the delay in choosing the single candidate from the left.

Since the end of last year, there have been meetings between members of the Pact and pre-candidates to define a selection mechanism: a consultation was defined that did not sink in, then a consensus was sought and finally, already in June and when other candidacies were in full swing, it was defined a poll. This was held in July and ended in a technical tie between three pre-candidates. For this reason, the directors of the parties that make up the Pact ended up choosing between them. They privileged the good image and the possibilities of growth of the applicants and chose Escobar on July 27, two days after the closing of registrations.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

All of this was to the detriment of the campaign, the MAIS deputy, Rosita Guevara, explained to EL PAÍS. “The hazing, the inability of the leadership, the egos of the parliamentarians slowed down the momentum and the expectation that this great political force brought.” The representative of Nariño for the Pact, Erick Velasco, agrees with her. “The selection process took us a lot of time. The left does not make decisions on time, it gets entangled by the mechanisms and weakens the force. It was a historic mistake.”

Pact senator Alberto Benavides explains that this delay allowed the other candidacies to take advantage, especially that of the opponent from the right and the tab of most traditional parties, such as the Conservative, the Liberal, La U and Cambio Radical, the former congressman Berner Zambrano.

Although the majority of the leaders of the left are unified with Escobar, including the two Nariño senators from the Pact and representative Velasco, one of the most visible pre-candidates reveals his annoyance with what happened. This is Luis Eladio Pérez, a former liberal congressman who was kidnapped by the Farc in 2001 and released in 2008. Pérez, who had the support of the Patriotic Union, explained to EL PAÍS that he prefers not to talk about “that sad episode where the Pact violated all the rules established for granting guarantees. I was a victim of that disgusting manipulation.”

In addition to this tension, the local leaders of the Pact in the 63 municipalities of the department are not necessarily aligned with Escobar. Today many of them are in Zambrano’s campaign, a sign that regional elections in Colombia usually respond more to personal interests and patronage logic than to more ideological votes or affiliation with political parties.

Added to the above is the chaos experienced by the Pact in the delivery of endorsements to candidates throughout the country, as La Silla Vacía has explained. On the one hand, he chose to centralize this delivery in Bogotá to control the possibility of candidates arriving with legal problems or ideologies different from that of the coalition —which does not have an established militancy and is nourished by diverse political movements—, which delayed the process. . On the other, there were clashes between several of the parties and movements, which wanted their candidates to be given priority. In the end, that even made it impossible for dozens of Pact lists to register.

In Nariño they were left without candidates for the Local Administrative Boards of Pasto, the capital, which will leave them without the basis of the political structure in the city. In fact, the Pact only endorsed candidates for 6 of the 62 mayors.

Representative Velasco acknowledges that this results in a less strong gubernatorial candidacy, since he will not have the support of local candidates, even in the cities that provide the most votes. “There was a big administrative problem, many lists for assemblies fell due to these failures. It is a criticism and self-criticism for having failed with our voters ”, he explained to EL PAÍS.

The strategy to win

The path that the left has to win in Nariño involves uniting the other important ethnic sector in the department, the indigenous people, who are grouped in the movement of Indigenous Authorities of Colombia (AICO), which also endorsed Escobar, groups 32 reservations and put 40,000 votes in the Senate in 2022. It is the first time that the two ethnic peoples of the department come together in favor of a candidacy, which in this case is essential for Escobar to have momentum in the Andean zone, where he is unknown. The challenge is to bring to the campaign the indigenous leaders who have chosen to stay put or support Zambrano.

On the other hand, Escobar hopes to regroup and revive the political committees of the Pact that supported Petro in the presidential elections. This is complex because the Pact is already divided in the municipalities, even with sectors that are dissatisfied with Petro’s management. As explained by the indigenous senator Polivio Rosales, from AICO, “there was too great an expectation to have a close government (…) In this context, people expected a faster response for Nariño.” He refers to problems such as the closure of the Pan-American Highway due to the landslide in February, the crisis of violence wave of dairy farmersthe high cost of gasoline and the slow implementation of the Peace Agreement. Escobar argues that Nariño needs more attention from the Government and to show the key projects included in the National Development Plan.

For this reason, the leadership of the Pact longs for a direct boost from Petro so that Escobar can win. An encouragement that they hope will come in the form of information on the effective management that Petro has carried out in the department, announcements of new investments and attention to his problems. That is why the congressmen of the Pact will take the cabinet to a rendering of accounts in Nariño this Saturday.

The leaders of the left in Nariño consulted agree that Escobar is the ideal candidate for everything that the Pact represents: progressivism, experience, knowledge, a favorable image and without questioning, in addition to unifying the message of change, against corruption, continuity and the politicking But they say that the mistakes made by the president and his movement leave him in a race against time to make himself known and consolidate Petro’s political project locally.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.