Camila Osorio, Daniel Galan and the doubles Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah They will be the Colombian tennis players who, starting this Monday, will participate in the Australian Open, the first grand slam of the year.

The singles players will be looking for the first win of their careers in the main draw of the tournament.

The duo from Cali, who have gone without titles for more than 430 days, hope to match their best performance, the final they reached in 2018, or, why not, hit the table they have been waiting for for several years.

Osorio commands the stop



The first to appear on stage will be the 21-year-old tennis player from Cucuta, Camila Osorio, who has just given up playing the Hobart WTA 250 due to muscle overload.

The rival to beat in her debut will be the Hungarian Panna Udvardywho currently occupies box 90 of the WTA ranking.

The duel will be tomorrow, at approximately 1 in the morning, Colombia time. In the two previous confrontations, Osorio was the winner.

The first was in the first round of the orlando w25, in 2021. Back then, the cucuteña won in a matter of two sets.

The most recent was that same year, in the second round of the Wimbledon qualy, when he beat her in three sets.

In Australia, the Colombian was located in the upper part of the draw and, if she beat Udvardy, she could face the Polish in the second round Iga Swiatekcurrent No. 1 in the world due to abysmal differences and who starts as the great candidate to keep the championship.

Galán, to the field



Daniel Galán, 26, started his journey in 2023 with the Adelaide ATP 250, from which he withdrew in the previous phase due to muscular problems.

The first game of the bumangués tennis player will be against jeremychardy, French, 35 years old, who currently has no ranking in the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP) because it has been without activity for more than a year, after presenting medical problems.

Chardy, who reached No. 25 on the circuit, played his last match on August 31, 2021, in the first round of that year’s US Open. He fell in three sets against the Italian Mateo Berretini.

If he wins in his debut, Daniel Galán will face the winner of the key starring the British daniel evans (No. 26 in the world) and the Argentine Facundo Bagnis (No. 90 on the ladder).

Cabal and Farah await

At the time of this publication, doubles players Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah were waiting for the doubles draw to meet their first rivals.

The people from Cali, who have been without titles for 437 days, in which they have shown very outstanding moments in the game during the grand slams, but not in smaller tournaments, hope to raise their heads, after being eliminated in the first round of the Adelaide ATP 250 and in the quarterfinals of the second tournament in the same city.

Cabal and Farah said goodbye to both competitions in the tiebreaker phase of the Supertiebreak, in which they have lost eight of their last eleven finals.

