The Premier league has looked at Colombia again. The arrival of Luis Diaz to Liverpool It has been important so that football teams take into account the country’s footballers.

Díaz, who is still injured and will play again in December, is one of the benchmarks of the club led by Jurgen Kloppwhich does not have a good start.

However, the Colombians are still in the orbit of the English clubs, who see them as potential figures, that’s why they follow them.

He is in the US

The media in that country warn that the Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United they have in the middle John Jader Duran, only 18 years old.

The newspaper The Mirror warns that the Colombian of the chicago fire he is a “whiz kid”, who has caught the attention of several European teams after scoring eight goals and five assists in 27 appearances for his MLS club in 2022.

“He only joined the Chicago Fire from Colombian Envigado in January but is already causing a stir. Duran is valued at around £10m (€15m) and his representatives have been in contact with Manchester United recently. “says the source.

Nestor Lorenzo, the DT of the Colombian National Teamtakes it into account and summoned it for the friendly commitments against Guatemala and Mexico and repeated it in the last microcycle.

United are unlikely to be free to attack the right-sided attacker given that Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea are also on the scene. Liverpool signed Duran’s international teammate Luis Diaz “In January and is following the Fire winger. Meanwhile, Chelsea signed goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from the MLS side over the summer, so they already have an open line of communication,” says The Mirror.

Ezra Hendrickson, the striker’s current coach understands that he will soon leave. “I hope he’s with us next year. But you know, when you’re a player of that caliber and that talent at such a young age, I’d be surprised if teams, especially European teams, weren’t looking or paying attention. “, said the DT.

