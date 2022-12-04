The Colombian government and the guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN), the last recognized in Colombia, signed this Saturday the first agreement since the resumption of peace negotiations in Caracas. It should facilitate the return of the Embera communities, who were displaced by the violence.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on Saturday the conclusion of an agreement between his government and the ELN, the last recognized guerrilla group active in the country. It is the first agreement reached in Caracas in the new round of peace talks.

The president explained, during an official act in Dabeiba (northwest), that “the first point of agreement with the ELN is that the return of the populations displaced by that organization from Embera indigenous territories to their reservations is allowed, with a guarantee of non-repetition and back.”

The Embera community originally comes from the Chocó region, the department of Antioquia, and the western department of Risaralda. After having to flee, he organized several occupations of parks in Bogotá since the end of 2020, as a sign of protest, which have led to violent clashes with the Police.

In this file photo taken on August 12, 2020, a Colombian Embera indigenous woman breastfeeds her baby in a makeshift camp in Bogota, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. AFP – RAUL ARBOLEDA

The president explained that this community has been a victim of the violence of the conflict by various actors who have taken away “the tranquility of living in their territories.” These communities fled because of the violence between drug traffickers, paramilitary groups and the ELN. However, the return date was not specified.

“We agree with the returns, but we need guarantees. We do not know the real guarantees that will be given to those who return,” reacted Jairo Montañez, an indigenous leader.

Petro said for his part that the return should be possible throughout the national territory for any ethnic group of the population and emphasized the need for violence to be left behind in the places where the returns materialize.

For example, in the municipality of Murindó, Antioquia, “Murindó has returned to a dying municipality, and we cannot allow that,” lamented Petro, in a town “with ethnic majorities: indigenous and Afro-descendant,” he said.

The president called for more actions so that people can live in peace in municipalities like this one, where after years of return of displaced communities, their social leaders and indigenous communities continue to be threatened by the actors in the armed conflict in the region.

Resumption of negotiations with the ELN

Negotiations with the ELN were interrupted in 2019 by the previous government of Ivan Duque after the guerrillas attacked a military cadet barracks in Bogotá and left 23 dead. One of the points on the program of Gustavo Petro, the first left-wing president in the history of Colombia, who took office in August, was the resumption of negotiations with the armed groups that are still active in the country.

ELN Commander Pablo Beltrán, Venezuelan negotiator Carlos Martínez and Colombian delegation members Danilo Rueda, Otty Patino, Iván Cepeda and María J. Pizarro attend a press conference in Caracas on November 21, 2022. © Yuri Cortez, AFP

On October 21, the government and the ELN agreed to “resume all the agreements and progress achieved since the signing of the agenda” on March 30, 2016. Although they have not been able to reach a ceasefire, in recent weeks, the two The parties have expressed “confidence measures”, such as the release of prisoners and the reduction of operations on the ground.

The ELN is an armed group with Marxist and Catholic influence that has been in conflict with the State since 1964. Since the 1980s, five peace talks with the ELN have failed. It remains the last guerrilla in Colombia constituted as such, while the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) signed a peace agreement in 2016 with the State.

National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas, fire during a training session in the jungle, in the Chocó department of Colombia, on May 26, 2019. The ELN or National Liberation Army is Colombia’s last rebel army and one of the oldest guerrillas in Latin America. © Raúl Arboleda AFP

In recent years, this guerrilla has become part of the illegal agents that control drug trafficking thanks to its privileged position in border areas with Venezuela, Panama and Ecuador.

According to the report of the truth commissionthe ELN is responsible for 4% of the total murders of the armed conflict in Colombia in recent decades, with a total of 17,725 deaths.

With EFE and AFP