Heidy Mosquera, from Santa Fe, and Nairelis Gutierrez, from Atlético Nacional, compete for the ball during a league match, on June 14. Long Visual Press (Universal Images)

For months now, the spotlight has been on Colombian women’s football. With their participation in the 2023 World Cup, in which the team was ranked among the eight best in the world, the players showed that they could fill stadiums, break audience records and score last-minute goals. The statements of several of them—as well as their stories of effort and improvement—put the focus not only on their victories, but on the issue of job insecurity. This Friday the matter transcended the media and entered a new playing field: the legal one. The Superintendency of Industry and Commerce (SIC) announced that it opened an investigation against the soccer directors for conduct that would have led to poor working conditions for the players.

Through resolution 56062, of September 20, 2023, the SIC, the entity in charge of protecting free competition in Colombia, formulated a statement of objections against the Colombian Football Federation and the Major Division of Colombian Football —better known as the Dimayor— , as well as against 29 football clubs, including those with the greatest renown and tradition, such as Millonarios, Independiente Santa Fe, Junior de Barranquilla, América de Cali, Deportivo Cali and Atlético Nacional. The SIC found that they allegedly made an agreement that limits free economic competition and violates the rights in the hiring of some athletes under 20 years of age.

What the resolution indicates is that they would have created a system through which the teams aligned the working conditions of the players instead of bidding among themselves. Thus, they would have generated “a tendency to recognize only the minimum in relation to some labor aspects (…), such as salary and duration, among others.” Competition, which in men’s soccer allows teams to compete to hire the best players with competitive offers sometimes reaching astronomical salaries, would not be applicable in the case of women.

All employers in the Colombian professional soccer league, which are the soccer teams, would have agreed to “a remuneration close to the minimum wage (about $295), a contract of between one and four months and that would only occur once a year.” . And they would also have established limitations to obtain additional income through the exploitation of their image rights,” said Francisco Melo, delegate superintendent for the protection of competition, this Friday at a press conference.

Many of the players, in fact, must have other jobs to support themselves while they continue training. Catalina Usme, forward and all-time top scorer for the Colombian national team, “worked as a waitress, taking inventory, giving soccer classes, whatever she needed to be able to support herself. She would resign when there were selection calls or tournaments, and the next day after they were over, she would go out to look for work. All that effort to be able to continue playing,” her brother told EL PAÍS. At the end of the World Cup, she made clear her dissatisfaction with the working conditions: “Colombia may be a power, but I want us to give better conditions to those girls so that they can come and win a World Cup.”

The Superintendency’s investigation is based on information collected after seizing cell phones and computers and collecting data from financial statements and balance sheets of various teams. He points out that “a salary table would have been established” according to which, according to the category in which the player fit, “the salary ceilings to which they would be entitled as remuneration for their professional services would be determined.”

The resolution is not only directed at sports institutions, but also accuses, by name, nine directors: Fernando Jaramillo Giraldo, president of Dimayor; Jorge Enrique Vélez García, former president of the same institution and former congressman; Carlos Alberto Barato Méndez, technical director and president of Fortaleza FC; Luis Eduardo Méndez Bustos, president of Santa Fe; Diego Fernando Perdomo Rojas, majority shareholder of the same club; Carlos Mario Zuluaga Pérez, executive president of La Equidad; and Óscar Ignacio Martán Rodríguez, football advisor and former president of Cortuluá. All of them are accused of “having collaborated, facilitated, authorized, executed and/or tolerated the alleged conduct, which refers to violations of free competition.”

Transmission and lack of financing

The Federation and Dimayor have argued that the level of development of women’s football in Colombia and the fact that only one league is created each year is due to a lack of resources and financing. But, according to Melo, the SIC is investigating “whether despite that (…) they would have refused to receive the public money that the Government has offered to promote women’s soccer in our country. In the evidence that we have collected up to this point, presumably the reason that would have motivated this refusal to receive the resources is that the investigated institutions would consider that it is not convenient to be subject to the supervision and audit of the Colombian control entities.

Finally, there is the issue of the transmission of the Dimayor tournament matches. According to existing agreements with television channels, at least 10 men’s competitions and one women’s competition must be broadcast, but there is a clause that allows the women’s match to be replaced by a men’s match. According to the Superintendency, “this implies that the contract allows only matches from men’s competitions to be broadcast, which can be problematic for the development of sport in Colombia because the broadcast of these events is a fundamental element to attract the attention of the public. ”.

The Superintendency’s complaint takes place just when the conditions of female soccer players have gained greater importance around the world. In Spain, Luis Rubiales was forced to resign as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation after kissing player Jennifer Hermoso without his consent during the celebration of the Spanish victory in the World Cup. The episode transcended on a global scale and even became a topic of discussion in the European Parliament.

Luis Eduardo Méndez, one of those identified by the Superintendency, explained on the radio station La W that there is no such agreement. “Today in Santa Fe there are salaries from three to twelve million. This is a company that has to plan and move according to budgets that are managed. I have not had problems with any player,” he said, and warned that given the delicate financial situation of the capital team, a fine for the team could lead to its liquidation.

This investigation could alter the football agenda, both women’s and men’s, in the coming months. It generates special uncertainty since the country will not only host the U-20 Women’s World Cup in 2024, but in a few weeks, between October 5 and 21, it will host the Women’s Copa Libertadores, which will be held in Bogotá, Cali and Palmyra.

