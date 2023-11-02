The Colombian Government assured this Thursday, November 2, that the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla is responsible for the kidnapping of the father of soccer player Luis Díaz. The Executive delegation in the peace talks with that group confirmed that the man has been in the hands of the ELN for five days and demanded his immediate release.

Since October 28, the Colombian public forces have been searching by air and land for Luis Manuel Díaz, the father of Liverpool footballer Luis Díaz.

This Thursday, November 2, the Government delegation in talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla reported that this group is responsible for the kidnapping.

“We demand that the ELN immediately release Mr. Luís Manuel Díaz, and we remind him that it is his entire responsibility to guarantee his life and integrity,” the delegation added in a statement.

The athlete’s parents, Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda, were kidnapped on October 28 in the town of Barrancas, in La Guajira, in the north of the country, where they are from. Although Marulanda was released hours later, Díaz’s father remains in captivity.

#Release 🚨 | The delegation of the National Government at the Peace Dialogue Table with the National Liberation Army, ELN, informs public opinion that: pic.twitter.com/XPiAMBy0on — High Commissioner Paz (@ComisionadoPaz) November 2, 2023



Immediately, a large police and military contingent began its search by air and land, with no positive results until November 2.

On November 1, authorities reported that they managed to identify several people involved in the kidnapping.

“When an event like this occurs, this is not spontaneous, there is prior planning, people who perhaps (…) drag people to a point so that others can move them,” explained the deputy director of the Colombian Police, General Alejandro Zapata.

An affront to the peace dialogue with the ELN

The kidnapping takes place just when the Government is carrying out peace talks with the ELN, within the framework of which a ceasefire was agreed.

In its statement this Thursday, the Government delegation recalled that the kidnapping “is a criminal practice, in violation of International Humanitarian Law.”

“It is their duty, in the development of the current peace process, not only to stop executing it, but also to eliminate it forever,” he added.

The Government assured that it will present the case to the Monitoring and Verification Mechanism of the ceasefire, which is three months old on November 3 and has another three months remaining. Furthermore, “it will carry out all necessary actions to achieve the immediate release and guarantee of the life and integrity of Mr. Díaz.”

News in development…