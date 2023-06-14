The Colombian goalscorer that Mexico wants to nationalize so that he can play with that country

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Tigers vs Wolves
Everything indicates that the forward got tired of waiting for his country of birth to call him.
Julián Quiñones has been one of the Colombians who has stood out the most in Mexican soccer. He was part of the titles won by Atlas, returning to the elite of Mexican soccer. His performance on the field is to be admired, not only in performance, since his goals are decisive.
For some time, many have been asking for his eventual call to the Colombian National Team, given the supposed shortage of players in this area with a good present. However, that seems to be left behind, before the intention that he may be eligible for Mexico.
Or at least that is how the press of the North American country reports it.
Quiñones, ‘asking for papers to be Mexican’
Quiñones, in two seasons, accumulates 32 annotations per League, in 78 games played.
According to ‘Fox Sports’, Quiñones is doing the naturalization processesso that the Argentine Diego Cocca, coach of the Mexican National Team, will take it into account, in an eventual call.
In addition, the same outlet indicates that the striker born in Magüí Payán requested permission with his team to carry out the respective procedures to obtain Mexican nationality.
Other media, such as ‘TUDN’, replicate the information. However, Quiñones has not yet ruled on the matter.
*With Soccer
