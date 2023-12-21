The discovery this week of two minors from Guinea at the El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá has put a new African migration air route to the United States in the center of media attention. The Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, indicated this Thursday that images of large groups of migrants in the terminal waiting rooms should not be overstated. “What we are seeing is not necessarily a migration crisis, but congestion due to excessively long connections,” declared the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francisco Coy, in a press conference. According to the official, a large part of the problem lies in the fact that Turkish Airlines does not control whether travelers meet the requirements to continue their journey after passing through Colombia.

African migrants, according to the Foreign Ministry, arrive every day on Avianca flights from Spain and Turkish Airlines flights from Istanbul. They usually remain in the international areas of the airport, without migrating in the country, while they wait for flights to Central America with which they seek to avoid the dangers of the Darien jungle. The problem is that connections can be delayed for several hours—exceeding the 24 hours allowed by the visa—and that approximately 10% of migrants are denied boarding on flights to El Salvador for not having paid a fee of $1,130. that the Central American country has been demanding of them for a few months. They remain stranded for several more hours, until they are returned to their airports of origin.

Coy has questioned Turkish Airways in particular for not verifying before boarding to Bogotá that its passengers have paid the fare that will allow them to continue to Central America. He affirms that Avianca, which has flights to El Salvador, does control from the origin. “Turkish says that its obligation is to take the passengers to Bogotá, that what they do later is not their responsibility,” the vice chancellor complained. According to a subsequent statement, the Government will maintain talks with Turkish while reinforcing regulatory compliance controls through Aerocivil.

Visa exemption

The Foreign Ministry has also responded to criticism that the cause of a greater arrival of migrants is a May resolution, which exempted nationals of several African countries from transit visas. “There is not necessarily a correlation with the increase in the population of these nationalities. There is no evidence,” said Coy, a career official who has worked with governments of various tendencies. However, the vice minister has acknowledged that the Foreign Ministry is studying reestablishing the requirement to obtain these permits and that “the lists [de exenciones] They are not fixed or definitive.”

The resolution that lifted the visa exemptions included nine African countries, including Guinea, the state of origin of the two children found this week. According to the Ministry, the decision had been under study since October 2022 and was not related to the trip to Africa that Vice President Francia Márquez made in May. On that tour, the only discussion was the still unrealized possibility of advancing visa flexibility with Kenya.

Newsletter The analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

When asked by this newspaper about the figures of the new migratory route, Coy has limited himself to ensuring that the Foreign Ministry does not have numbers “that prove an explosive increase in migration.” According to the official, the route became more visible in early November, when El Salvador implemented its new rate and several migrants were unexpectedly stranded in El Dorado.

The vice chancellor has also indicated that the new dynamics occur in a context of “increased migratory flows” around the world and an increase in the number of people using routes such as the Darién. His statements are in line with those of the director of Migration Colombia, Fernando García, who on Wednesday emphasized on W Radio that most of the migrants come from Latin America and Asia and that there is a background that goes beyond the Government's decisions. “The visa issue has nothing to do with it. The economic, social, political and violence crisis that affects different countries plays a fundamental role. When these countries have been victims of interventions by Northern countries, these migratory processes have increased,” said García.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter about Colombia and here to the channel on WhatsAppand receive all the information keys on current events in the country.