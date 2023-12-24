Colombia was not used to debating with such intensity its orientation on economic policy issues. The social mobilizations of 2019, however, erupted as a popular clash against a fairly stable formal model, agreed upon for decades. The pandemic ended up revealing its worst chiaroscuros. Today the first left-wing government in contemporary Colombia has shaken its foundations with proposals for sensible reforms and the majority of economists are clutching their heads at the risks of a rudder in the midst of a risky situation. Things are not quite right.

The macroeconomic picture swings between high and persistent inflation, which promises to close the year around 9.5%; a contraction of the product of 3% in the third quarter of the year; and a fiscal deficit of 4.3% of the Gross Domestic Product that continues to worry. The fronts are multiple and complex. And although analysts recognize the country's economic progress in recent decades, they also agree that it has been uneven and that it is still urgent to set priorities. Leopoldo Fergusson, PhD in Economics from the Michigan Institute of Technology, avoids the successism of certain former Finance Ministers who today paint a picture close to catastrophe to extol the virtues of past administrations.

It recognizes that for decades the system successfully managed to lift millions of Colombians out of poverty. The quality of life improved without a doubt. And yet, levels of inequality have been persistently “exorbitant.” That is, perhaps, the greatest shortcoming, the endemic and characteristic evil of the economic policy model that governments have opted for in recent decades. It would be enough to remember that in the best of the years since statistics exist, one in ten Colombians has lived in misery, two in a situation of multidimensional poverty and three have lacked sufficient income to buy basic consumer goods.

That is, the country grew asymmetrically: “If it were not for the government programs, aid and subsidies during the pandemic, the catastrophe would have been total. Our social protection network, with gaps in coverage and quality depending on the service, was developed with a number of undesirable distortions,” Fergusson explains by phone. Daniel Castellanos, Master in Economics from Westfield College in London, agrees: “The fall in poverty in the last 20 years has been spectacular. And yet, if you look at the social situation as a whole it is still pathetic.”

Monetary poverty, which among other parameters measures the individual's ability to cover basic services, fell three percentage points in 2022, reaching 37 out of every 100 Colombians who live on less than $100 per month. The vulnerable population, which has emerged from the condition of poverty, but is prone to relapse into it, amounts to 14.5%: “70% of the population, with data from 2021, lives in a condition of poverty or vulnerability,” he adds. Castellanos. What has failed the remedy proposed by the Governments? “It's a way of seeing the world. The State was calm because the economy was growing, the general standard of living was improving, but there was never any thought of redistributing, leveling, or accelerating the search for greater equity.”

In the same way, remember that in Colombia there is no effective protection for the unemployed, public education is a “disaster” and the pension system only covers “less than a quarter of the population of retirement age.” Sergio Clavijo, economist and academic at the University of the Andes, however, rises as a dissident voice. Although he recognizes the shortcomings in education or the labor market, he discards the theses that point to the defects of the model: “In the case of education, the biggest obstacle has been Fecode. And at the labor level there are many variables, but I would highlight the wastage of the FTAs.”

For Clavijo, in light of the data, “it is very difficult to establish a clear correlation between social frustration and an economic dynamic that was on the right path.” His analysis often uses the Chilean case, which with enviable growth rates has also ended up seriously questioned. Luis Fernando Mejía, economist and director of the Fedesarrollo think tank, recalls in the same vein that Colombia has been the only country in Latin America that has not had to restructure its debt after the Second World War: “And with Mexico we have been the only country of the region that has not had hyperinflation. “That is a valuable asset that adds to the fact that we halved multidimensional poverty in the last 11 years.”

Mejía recognizes in the same way that the biggest failure lies in the labor market. From Fedesarrollo he prepared a document in 2021, together with the economist Eduardo Lora, where they proposed some points to promote a “new social contract” with special emphasis on the insertion of millions of Colombians into “a modern and formal economy.” A battery of solutions to solve the huge problem of 75% of older adults who reach old age without a pension.

Figures like the previous one are alarming. Academic Javier Mejía, from Stanford University, however, qualifies and separates “levels of inequality that are quite similar to those of the rest of the region,” on the one hand, and the state's inability to “offer quality public goods.” “, for the other. The dean of Economics at the Universidad de los Andes, Marcela Eslava, adds that the problem lies in having wanted to trace a decontextualized formula: “In Colombia, and in general in Latin America, social security systems are dysfunctional in the sense that They do not generate coverage. A design of Welfare States was adopted in the developed world without foreseeing that implementing it in a context of less productivity would generate high labor informality.

What there is little doubt about is that, directly or indirectly, economic policy has been inconsistent in the task of closing the gaps. Today, for example, the Gini coefficient in income (2022), an indicator that measures between 0 and 1 inequality variables, is 0.46 (the higher the value, the worse the distribution of income). “For three decades we have experienced a constant tension between a Constitution (1991) that requires the State to guarantee people basic rights and public provisions, and a political and economic system that has provided macroeconomic stability within a model of high inequality, little redistribution and a lot of clientelism,” says Fergusson.

A scenario that for decades provided a panorama of relative calm summarized in a popular adage: “The country is doing poorly, but the economy is doing well.” A sentence that links together unresolved social, cultural, economic and political issues: “There is something very important,” recalls the economist and academic Oskar Nupia, “and that is that Colombia has never experienced high rates of sustained growth for prolonged periods. Without that, we will never be able to get out of the low levels of poverty we have, develop a good public system of education, pensions, or the creation of companies that adapt to the large global production chains. “That's where the world is going.”

The Government of Gustavo Petro, the first president who was never a member of either of the two traditional parties, presented himself as the catalyst for all social discontent and with the promise of change. The balance 16 months later, however, is modest. To all the criticisms of his reforms, of which he has only managed to make the tax reform a reality, has been added the lack of strategy to implement innovative topics such as the popular economy, reindustrialization or the energy transition. It is not surprising that a good part of the analysts observe the movements of the Executive with some anxiety due to the latent possibility that the country will be left without the old model and inherit one that is defective and full of improvisations.

A unique historical circumstance whose roots for some had already been woven since the second half of the Government of the right-wing Iván Duque: “Due to their political weaknesses, they sensed that a very strong turn was coming. Now almost no one remembers it, but Minister Carrasquilla, the conservative technocrat par excellence, passed two tax reforms with all the points that multilateral organizations advised against. He made the fiscal rule more flexible, changed the way to change the deficit. The consensus of decades was already worn out,” notes Fergusson.

A series of measures that ignored economic orthodoxy regarding macroeconomic stability. The objective? Temper citizen discontent and prevent the left from coming to power. A failed attempt with explosive repercussions on the streets of cities like Bogotá or Cali. The outlook for 2024, with the risk of entering a technical recession, is nebulous. With the aggravating factor that political polarization has generated a kind of short circuit between the private and public sectors, when it comes to agreeing on necessary changes, for example, to the pension system or the labor regime.

If, as some theorists say, the success of an economy depends on the quantity and quality of the jobs it can create, the Colombian economy could be labeled precarious: “Colombia has a workforce of about 25 million people,” concludes Daniel. Castellanos, “Of them, about 23 million find employment and 2 remain unemployed. But the impressive thing is that half of those 23 million have to be self-employed. “Just over 55% of Colombians subsist in informality, without unemployment insurance and in poorly paid jobs.”

The big issue that for years the most orthodox economists and businessmen seem to have ignored under the still latent apprehension that an adjustment to the labor code would harm job creation. For Luis Fernando Mejía there is no doubt that the current scheme has only resulted in a precarious and unfair scenario: “There is a productive exclusion in the design of our labor market. Atypical even in Latin America and that largely explains what happened in the social outbreak.” That is why Leopoldo Fergusson concludes: “It is precisely about eliminating these distortions, without damaging the things that do work in a State with multiple qualities. We must move forward in building a new balance in the citizen-State relationship, with less clientelism and better structured protection networks.”

