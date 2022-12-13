The Colombian Congress approved on Monday night the creation of the Ministry of Equality and Equity. In the first debate, which took place in the House of Representatives, the proposal was approved with 139 votes in favor and only 8 against. In the Senate, the result was 61 positive votes and 6 negative. The new ministry, which seeks to eliminate political, economic and social inequalities, will be led by Vice President Francia Márquez. The next step will be the reconciliation of the texts between the Chamber and the Senate, and the signature of President Gustavo Petro.

Márquez celebrated the positive vote in the House of Representatives through his Twitter account: “All people deserve to live in peace, with opportunities and a guarantee of rights, regardless of skin color, gender and cultural identity, socioeconomic condition, opinion political or philosophical, religion, spirituality, national or family origin,” the vice president wrote. And she concluded: “This Ministry is a mechanism to advance in the effective reduction of the gaps of inequality and inequity in Colombia.”

The Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, who has been at the forefront of the discussion in Congress, explained the need for the new ministry: “Higher goal: to have a country without racism, without exclusions, a country that respects differences, in which we all fit and in which poverty is not common, but human dignity. We want Equality to be the route so that Colombians can live in peace”. Prada,

Some of the main objectives of the Ministry, related to closing the gaps between men and women, are a living income of half the minimum wage for mothers who are heads of household, equal pay between men and women, recognizing work time at home and that be valid for the pension through the creation of a National System of Care.

News in development…

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.