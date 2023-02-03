In the 1960s, when many female musicians were confined to the roles of teacher, performer, or muse, Colombian composer Jacqueline Nova was charting new paths in Latin America. By using tools such as amplifiers, cables, pulleys, transformers, and oscillators to create novel sounds, his sonic experiments anticipated today’s common music software programs. She also helped lay the groundwork for the development of sound art and feminist art around the world.

However, only now is her work beginning to resurface and her influence to be taken into account, culminating at the end of last year with the release of a double album, “Creation of the Earth: Throbbing Echoes of Jacqueline Nova: Electroacoustic and Instrumental Music ( 1964-1974)”, from Buh Records in Lima, Peru.

Not going –who died of bone cancer in 1975 at age 40– broke rules. An independent woman self-identifying as a lesbian in a male-dominated field, she created progressive and often transgressive music. Though classically trained, she blurred the lines between acoustic instruments, electronic sounds, and human speech. She kept the structure of her scores open to interpretation, inviting artists to collaborate rather than submit to her authority.

“Today we can say that she is a sound artist or an interdisciplinary artist, but she was an autonomous person driven by curiosity,” said Ana María Romano G., a professor at El Bosque University in Bogotá. “She had questions about sound, about the here and now. Hers was not the kind of music we could hear on the streets, but she was interested in the freedom to participate in the world of sound—acoustics, physics, timbre, orchestration.”

The work was often political. Nova brought the songs of the U’wa indigenous people to her piece “Uerjayas. Invocation to the Gods” from 1967 and again in “Creation of the Earth”, her masterpiece from 1972.

Nova dismissed those in music who clung to classical conventions. “The world of the composer, of the artist”, she wrote in 1966, “is located concretely in the present moment”. Beyond that are “the faint-hearted,” she continued, “those who do not decide to participate in our struggle.”

Nevertheless, He did not achieve great renown in life despite the intensity and breadth of his work.

Recovering his music and establishing his legacy has been an obsession ever since Romano G. stumbled upon it as a graduate student in the early ’90s.

While working at the Colombian Ministry of Culture, he discovered a collection of material, including sheet music and press clippings, at its Musical Documentation Center. That led her to Nova’s brother, who gave her access to the artist’s personal files.

In 2017, Romano G. organized a sound installation based on “Creation of the Earth” for the Museum of Modern Art in Medellín, and another in 2019 at the Blaffer Museum of Art in Houston. Recently, he put together the double album for Buh Records.

Nova’s legacy can now be heard in the work of Colombian artists such as Lucrecia Dalt.

Romano G. said he was not surprised that Nova’s experiments continue to spark the imagination. She “she was more contemporary than many today”.

By: Allyson McCabe