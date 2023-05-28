The Colombian Camila Osorio will play in the first round of Roland Garros

Good news for Colombian tennis was just announced this Sunday and it is the participation at the last minute of Camila Osorio in Ronald Garros.

The woman from Cucuta won two matches in the qualifying draw and lost the final, but enters the main draw due to the injury of the American Cathy McNally.

already has a rival

Osorio was on the waiting list to enter the main draw just one loss from the tournament and he was introduced at the last minute.

The number one racket in the country will face the Romanian in the first round Ana Bogdan, in the first shift of field 4, more or less at 4 in the morning, Colombian time.

