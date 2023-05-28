Sunday, May 28, 2023
The Colombian Camila Osorio will play in the first round of Roland Garros

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 28, 2023
in Sports
The Colombian Camila Osorio will play in the first round of Roland Garros


camila osorio

Camila Osorio, in Italy.

Photo:

Courtesy of WTA 1,000 of Rome – Internazionali BNL d’Italia

Camila Osorio, in Italy.

The injury of the American Caty McNally gave her the quota.

Good news for Colombian tennis was just announced this Sunday and it is the participation at the last minute of Camila Osorio in Ronald Garros.

The woman from Cucuta won two matches in the qualifying draw and lost the final, but enters the main draw due to the injury of the American Cathy McNally.
already has a rival

Osorio was on the waiting list to enter the main draw just one loss from the tournament and he was introduced at the last minute.

The number one racket in the country will face the Romanian in the first round Ana Bogdan, in the first shift of field 4, more or less at 4 in the morning, Colombian time.
