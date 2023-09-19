Soldiers of the Colombian Military Forces. Anadolu Agency (via Getty Images)

The events that occurred on September 11 in the Bocas del Manso neighborhood of the municipality of Tierralta, Córdoba, remain confusing. A group of armed men wearing dark clothing and covering their faces with balaclavas threatened civilians, including pregnant women and children. Several videos made with the inhabitants’ mobile phones bore witness to the harassment, and in a few hours they went viral; Witnesses point out that they even tried to rape an indigenous woman. What was later learned was that they were not members of the FARC dissidents, as they themselves had announced upon their arrival, but rather soldiers of the Army, belonging to the Junín Battalion..

While the Prosecutor’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office and the Military Criminal Justice carry out investigations, Army Commander Luis Mauricio Ospina reported this Tuesday on new decisions. Through an official statement, he announced that he decided to withdraw 6 officers and 4 non-commissioned officers, considering that their behavior “compromised the principles and values ​​of the institution.” The document ensures that “the procedures carried out were totally contrary to the rules, laws and military doctrine.” The Army also ordered the retirement of 8 professional soldiers who were linked to the events, and another 13 who did not participate directly but had some type of relationship were sent to perform administrative duties.

Previously, the Army commander had already announced the decision to remove 10 soldiers involved from the institution: “I have made the decision to withdraw the trust and responsibility of carrying the arms of the Republic and to separate the commanders from the high exercise of the dignity of the command and control of the military unit,” he said on Friday, September 14, three days after the harassment. But only until this Tuesday are the defined punishments known, which reveal that the decision is more forceful: not only are they separated and their weapons taken away, but they leave the institution.

Since the videos of the harassment became known, the Army has expressed its rejection and has clarified that “the Junín Infantry Battalion No. 33, assigned to the Eleventh Brigade, was carrying out operations against structures of the organized armed group Clan del Golfo. with the aim of protecting local communities in the region.” The text indicates that the purpose of the mission was to carry out reconnaissance tasks in the area, “in response to previous information about mobility corridors used by criminal groups in illicit activities.”

The group, also known as the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, has a presence in the department of Córdoba, an area where the extinct FARC was present in the 80s and 90s of the last century and which later became a bastion of paramilitarism. . Considered the largest drug trafficking gang in the country, with nearly 3,000 men, the attack was blamed on a helicopter carrying members of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office who were going to Tierralta to investigate the harassment. A burst of gunfire hit the aircraft’s fuel tank and prevented it from reaching its destination: they were forced to divert their course to assess the damage to the aircraft.

President Gustavo Petro spoke out regarding this attack and said that the harassment of civil society shows an attempt to take Colombia to the past, “to the barbarism of before.” According to him, he sought to send the message to society in general that “oops, this government is plunging Colombia into disorder, into chaos, we must bring order!” The president warned that the message “went directly” toward a specific social group: the landowners of Córdoba, “because they want the landowners to become paramilitaries again.” That is, “let us repeat this story.”

Newsletter The analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter about Colombia and receive all the key information on current events in the country.