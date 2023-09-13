Capture of a video spread on networks in which the military is seen intimidating farmers in Tierralta.

The Colombian Army denounced this Wednesday morning that the armed men who last Monday intimidated dozens of farmers in Tierralta, Córdoba, were probably not FARC dissidents, but active military personnel. “It was evident that possibly soldiers from the Infantry Battalion N.33 Battle of Junín, of the Eleventh Brigade, would be immersed in a possible act of violence against the civilian population and subjects of special constitutional protection,” reads a statement from press published by the Command of the Seventh Division of the military forces.

The official communication from the Army comes after a video went viral on social networks in which several men dressed in military uniforms and black balaclavas are seen threatening women, young people and children from the El Manso village with their weapons. of the municipality of Tierralta. At first it was believed that they could be men from illegal armed groups, but when the Army ordered the deployment of a military unit to provide security to the inhabitants of this sector, the officers found indications that it was their own soldiers who were intimidating the residents. civilians.

“Identify yourselves, why are you coming to run us over? Do you think it’s fair to threaten me with a gun while having my son in my arms,” ​​says one of the female victims in the recording. The armed men respond with violence and point short and long weapons at the peasants’ faces. The children cry. You can see fear in people’s faces.

The Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez Gómez, rejected what happened on his Twitter account. “What happened in Tierralta, Córdoba, is extremely serious and requires the adoption of drastic decisions. “No tolerance for behaviors that not only affect the communities but also the Military Forces themselves.”

The Army’s statement confirms that there is currently an inspection commission at the scene to verify the procedures carried out by the military unit and verify whether the hypothesis is true. “This Command rejects this type of behavior, which is clearly incorrect and does not represent the principles and values ​​taught in the training schools of the National Army, where absolute respect for human rights and international humanitarian law is always highlighted.”

Newsletter The analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

The Prosecutor’s Office, for its part, advertisement who will investigate the facts. “As a result of the videos that are circulating on social networks in which armed men are seen intimidating the civilian population, in a hamlet in Tierralta, Córdoba, the Attorney General’s Office formed a team of prosecutors and investigators from the Directorate National Human Rights Commission, who initiated the urgent actions and will be present in the territory.”

The images of soldiers disguised as guerrillas threatening the peasants in that region of Córdoba are reminiscent of the poem Tierralta, from the book, The song of the flies, by María Mercedes Carranza. “Tierralta / This is the mouth that was / these are the kisses. / Now only earth: / earth between the quiet mouth.”

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter about Colombia and receive all the key information on current events in the country.