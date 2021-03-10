The Colombian Defense Minister, Diego Molano, during a press conference on the March 2 bombing in Guaviare. Reuters

The death of at least one minor in a bombing by the Colombian Army against dissidents of the extinct FARC guerrilla in a place of difficult access in the jungle department of Guaviare, in the southern Amazon of the country, has become a new scandal for the Government of Iván Duque. The operation threatens to corner the new Defense Minister, Diego Molano, when he has only been in office for a month.

The arrival of families from various parts of the department to the urban area of ​​San José del Guaviare, the regional capital, as well as information from social organizations, have allowed “to establish so far (…) that in said bombing carried out on 2 March in the neighborhood of Buenos Aires, approximately 14 minors would have died, ”denounced journalist Hollman Morris, who is part of the political movement of former presidential candidate Gustavo Petro. Morris, also a former candidate for mayor of Bogotá, even showed in his YouTube channel a “preliminary list” of the minors who would have died in the military operation, aged up to 9 years.

“For months, several children from different villages have been lost, they have disappeared. There is a forced recruitment that has become a pandemic in the country, and that is what the dissidents, drug trafficking, the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia are on. [un grupo heredero de los paramilitares], recruiting minors ”, explained Morris this Wednesday morning to journalists from Villavicencio, the city that is a gateway to the south of the country. When the news of the bombing broke out, he explained, peasant families began to appear asking about their children. “We have been able to establish that there are three injured minors in the San José del Guaviare hospital, that here in the Villavicencio morgue there are around three identified corpses of minors and that there are others without identifying them,” he said.

Molano, the Minister of Defense, has responded that all the protocols of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) were complied with in the military operation designed against the structure headed by Gentil Duarte, a former FARC command that withdrew from the negotiation that led to the peace agreement sealed at the end of 2016. “It is the Prosecutor’s Office and Legal Medicine that determine who they are, how old they are,” he said the minister to Caracol Radio in one of several interviews about an action that he insisted on qualifying as “legitimate” against a “criminal, narco-terrorist” who has done a lot of damage to Colombia. In the midst of the confusion over the precise figures and ages, the Institute of Legal Medicine confirmed this Wednesday that among the eight recognized bodies – among 12 bodies – it found that of a minor under 16 years of age.

“Those structures that are there are young combatants who protect a terrorist and who seek to affect Colombian society,” said Molano – who was director of the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare, ICBF – in statements that have stirred public debate. “The discussion here is not the legitimacy of our public force to carry out these operations, but how the FARC dissidents continue to recruit these young people and turn them into war machines,” added the minister. At the time, he reported on his social networks that 13 members of Gentil Duarte’s dissidence had been “neutralized” in the bombing.

#Without truce against narco-criminals who steal the tranquility of Colombians. In bombardment of our @FuerzasMilCol with the support of @FiscaliaCol 13 members of the FARC dissidence commanded by alias “Gentil Duarte” were neutralized in Calamar #Guaviare – Diego Molano Aponte (@Diego_Molano) March 2, 2021

The scandal comes amid a climate of deteriorating security that includes the incessant murder of social leaders, environmentalists and former FARC combatants who signed the peace agreement, a recent wave of massacres and repeated episodes of police brutality that have sparked citizen outrage. The Army has been hit in recent years by a long chain of scandals ranging from illegal interceptions of journalists and opponents to rapes of indigenous girls.

Molano, from the Democratic Center, the government party for which security is one of its main flags, is the third Minister of Defense since Duque assumed power in August 2018. He was appointed a month ago to replace Carlos Holmes Trujillo , who died in January from covid-19 at the Bogotá Military Hospital. Holmes Trujillo took office after the resignation at the end of 2019 of Guillermo Botero, who was facing an imminent motion of censure in Congress that obtained support precisely when Senator Roy Barreras denounced that he had concealed the death of eight minors in a bombing against dissidents from the FARC. The opposition accused him of propitiating the return of the specter of extrajudicial executions – the Duque administration appointed Botero this year as Colombia’s ambassador to Chile.

Despite the fact that the Government has consolidated the legislative majorities that had previously eluded it, the new complaints can have a profound political impact. The operation in Guaviare has “tragic similarities with the bombing in Caquetá that I denounced many months ago,” said Roy Barreras, accepting that “there is a lot of confusion and some clear things.” For the senator, the defense minister has practically recognized that there were minors in the area, so that either they were not reported in the intelligence reports required before these operations or they had been reported and despite that, as happened in Caquetá , the action went ahead. “The minister’s explanation is that boys and girls are war machines,” said Barreras. It is an “absolutely unacceptable” response, he added, because “it implies an ideology of war and the enemy, which is what causes violations of IHL considering children as military targets.”

