In the last few hours, the list of the best archers on the continent was revealed, according to Sofascore, and in it, there is the presence of two Colombians who play in the Colombian League.

According to save statistics, the Colombian Jose Luis Chunga He is the fourth best classified in a ranking led by the Brazilian Cassius, ofl Corinthians of Brazil.

José Luis Chunga celebrates his free kick goal against Águilas Doradas. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

The goalkeeper, who this year reached the Deportivo Independiente Medellín and that last season he defended the goal of Oil Alliancesurpassed great archers like Weverton, from Palmeiras and Marcos Felipe from Gremio.



The name also appears Diego Martinezthe archer of the Deportivo Pasto was highlighted by SofaScore for his 160 stops spread over 45 games in the Colombian League.

SofaScore Goalkeeper Rankings

1. Cassius, Corinthians

2. Lucas Perri, Botafogo

3. Fábio, Fluminense

4. José Luis Chunga, Medellín

5. Weverton, Palmeiras

6. Marcos Felipe, Gremio

7. Joao Paulo, Santos

8. Diego Martínez, Deportivo Pasto

9. Guido Herrera, Workshops

10. Bento, Atl. Paranaense

