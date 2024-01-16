You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
José Luis Chunga, goalkeeper summoned to the Colombian National Team microcycle.
Colombian Football Federation
José Luis Chunga, goalkeeper summoned to the Colombian National Team microcycle.
A SofaScore listing highlights his performances in the Colombian League.
In the last few hours, the list of the best archers on the continent was revealed, according to Sofascore, and in it, there is the presence of two Colombians who play in the Colombian League.
According to save statistics, the Colombian Jose Luis Chunga He is the fourth best classified in a ranking led by the Brazilian Cassius, ofl Corinthians of Brazil.
The goalkeeper, who this year reached the Deportivo Independiente Medellín and that last season he defended the goal of Oil Alliancesurpassed great archers like Weverton, from Palmeiras and Marcos Felipe from Gremio.
The name also appears Diego Martinezthe archer of the Deportivo Pasto was highlighted by SofaScore for his 160 stops spread over 45 games in the Colombian League.
SofaScore Goalkeeper Rankings
1. Cassius, Corinthians
2. Lucas Perri, Botafogo
3. Fábio, Fluminense
4. José Luis Chunga, Medellín
5. Weverton, Palmeiras
6. Marcos Felipe, Gremio
7. Joao Paulo, Santos
8. Diego Martínez, Deportivo Pasto
9. Guido Herrera, Workshops
10. Bento, Atl. Paranaense
