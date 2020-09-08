Former paramilitary chief Salvatore Mancuso arrives extradited to america on Might 13, 2008. Alan Diaz / AP

It isn’t the primary time that the previous paramilitary chief Salvatore Mancuso, one of many protagonists of the battle in Colombia, affirms that by extraditing him to america 12 years in the past “they took the reality” in regards to the relations of excessive politics with the self-defense teams within the nation.

Now, within the face of the extradition request made by the Colombian Authorities, Mancuso has reiterated that he was silenced as a result of he associated how “officers near the Authorities of President Álvaro Uribe, comparable to Francisco Santos, at present Colombia’s ambassador to america,” amongst others officers, “have been folks very near the United Self-Protection Forces of Colombia.” The pronouncement was identified by way of a letter that Mancuso despatched to the previous peace negotiator, Álvaro Leyva Durán, and has already generated the ambassador’s response.

By way of an announcement posted on Twitter, Francisco Santos He responded that Mancuso’s assertions are the identical as these of 13 years in the past, when the paramilitary stated that the present ambassador in Washington based a Self-Protection group in Bogotá. “The Legal professional Normal’s Workplace has been investigating these claims for 13 years and has not discovered any benefit for any kind of imputation by the justice,” stated Santos, and introduced that it’s evaluating authorized actions towards the paramilitary.

From a jail in america, the place he tries to not be deported to Colombia, Mancuso assured that the reality has not been identified on account of a scarcity of political will. “I bear in mind once I publicly denounced the rearmament of some demobilized folks they usually known as me a liar, once I confessed that 35% of the members of Congress have been folks supported by the AUC, they handled me loopy; once I informed about parapolitics, they denied it; I revealed that I used to be dwelling proof of what I known as state paramilitarism at the moment, “he stated within the letter, launched this Monday. Certainly, after their complaints, the Supreme Court docket of Justice investigated and convicted about 60 congressmen.

A bloody boss

Born to an Italian father, who was one of the crucial bloodthirsty leaders of the United Self-Protection Forces of Colombia (AUC), he served a sentence for drug trafficking in america and his protection requested to ship him to Italy, alleging that he has no safety ensures in Colombia. One other letter, launched by the company Affiliate Press, and dated December 2008, it states that US prosecutors had already warned the Colombian authorities that Mancuso and the members of his household “might be in critical hazard”, as a consequence of the truth that he had “appointed completely different high-ranking army personnel, officers and politicians who supplied materials and assist to the legal actions of the self-defense teams ”.

The deportation to Colombia of the previous paramilitary chief, who’s accused of directing 139 massacres wherein 800 folks have been murdered, amongst different crimes, has change into a political mess for the federal government of Iván Duque. First, it turned identified that the Colombian authorities made a number of errors in extradition requests, which put Mancuso one step away from being despatched to Italy. Later, the federal government of Donald Trump determined to cease that deportation and it was realized that he can be despatched to Colombia.

There may be nonetheless nothing agency, though the Duque authorities is assured that Mancuso will return to the nation. “His obligation to inform the reality within the courts of Colombia, he should reply and return to the nation and by doing so he have to be disadvantaged of liberty,” stated the Commissioner for Peace, Miguel Ceballos.