The Colombian ambassador in Nicaragua has unleashed an unexpected political storm just in the same week that a new ruling is expected from the International Court of Justice in The Hague on the long-standing maritime dispute that has confronted the two countries. The Nicaraguan opposition has released on networks this Monday a video in which León Fredy Muñoz is seen dressed in symbols of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) during a march on July 7 that celebrated the revolution that overthrew Anastasio Somoza, in support of the Daniel Ortega regime.

“That is admirable, what I have felt since I arrived in Nicaragua on September 30 (…) it is a happy, beautiful, kind people and above all a people convinced of their revolution, the truth is that I am pleasantly surprised,” he said. He heard Ambassador Muñoz, dressed in an FSLN cap and scarf, say in his statements to the official press in the city of León. His words have immediately provoked a barrage of angry criticism in Colombia and other latitudes.

“What a shame for an ambassador talking about revolutions. No, Mr. Muñoz, what you support is a dynastic project that will fail. The brotherly Colombian people deserve a better representative,” said Nicaraguan opposition leader Juan Sebastián Chamorro, who has been a political prisoner, in one of many reactions. “It is inconceivable that the ambassador of the Petro Government applauds a bloody Marxist revolution. It is a serious insult to all Nicaraguans and exiles who still suffer the repercussions of the Sandinistas,” Republican Senator Marco Rubio wrote on his social networks, who joined the chorus of criticism from the United States.

Nicaragua is a minefield for Colombian diplomacy. Relations with Managua are a particularly sensitive matter, since both countries are holding a border dispute in the Caribbean Sea that involves the sovereignty of the waters surrounding the San Andrés and Providencia archipelago. A third process between the two parties is currently in progress at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, after the Central American country requested in 2013 the expansion of its continental shelf, in a decision scheduled for next Thursday.

After some false starts, the Government of Gustavo Petro has firmly joined the international condemnation of the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, after the exile of hundreds of political prisoners last February. The South American Foreign Ministry rejected at the time “the dictatorial actions of those who bring to mind the worst moments of the Anastasio Somoza dictatorship”, in reference to the autocrat that the Sandinista Revolution, led by Ortega, overthrew in 1979. Colombia even offered him in those days the citizenship of the writer Sergio Ramírez, part of the more than 300 Nicaraguan opponents stripped of their nationality, and the South American foreign minister himself, Álvaro Leyva, reported that the novelist, winner of the Cervantes Prize and former vice president of Nicaragua, had accepted it with emotion and grateful.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

Relations between the two capitals are often tense. The Colombian Foreign Ministry had even stumbled in its bet against Managua by absenting itself from an OAS session on the condemnation of the Ortega regime for persecuting the press and imprisoning opponents, recently inaugurated Petro. That move, never fully clarified, was due to strategic and humanitarian reasons, but not ideological ones, Foreign Minister Leyva defended at the time. The right-wing opposition has not missed the opportunity to accuse the Colombian president of promoting an ideological foreign policy, in line with the most authoritarian left in Latin America.

Petro has not been shy in showing that he intends to lead the way for the new Latin American left, with an environmentalist accent, but the regional leadership to which he aspires also depends on his positions with respect to the old left. Since the campaign that brought him to power, he has distanced himself from regimes such as those in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. However, both Havana and Caracas are key to the policy of total peace that he pursues. In these two cases, Bogotá has reestablished and normalized relations after years of diplomatic tensions in the period of Iván Duque (2018-2022). Both countries are guarantors in the negotiation with the ELN guerrillas, and have hosted the talks. Managua, with a bitter border dispute in between, is another story.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.