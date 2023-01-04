Luz Estella Romero Villalba (Baranoa, Colombia, 45 years old) has lived a large part of her life surrounded by violence. He grew up in the department of Magdalena (north), one of the most dangerous in the Latin American country, in the middle of an armed conflict that between 1985 and 2018 has caused the death of more than 450,000 people, according to the Truth Commission, the entity that emerged of the peace agreement with the FARC. The barbarities that the guerrillas, the paramilitaries and the public forces themselves committed against the civilian population, and which this ecofeminist lawyer claims to have witnessed, made resistance against human rights violations her vocation. With a double objective: to stop the forced displacement of civilians from their own lands —the Truth Commission estimates that almost 753,000 people were forced to leave their homes between 1985 and 2019— and to place women as a pillar of development. In 2022 she was awarded the Colombian National Human Rights Award granted in Bogotá by the Swedish church with the support of Sweden. But he has also forced her into exile in Spain along with her son, who in 2019 suffered an attempted kidnapping by Colombian police officers in Barranquilla.

The defense of human rights is “the most beautiful thing that one can do in life,” says Romero Villalba during an interview in the Spanish city of Cáceres. He has devoted his energy to this task since he was a student, when he began helping people in his community, “his usual neighbors.” The context in which rural Colombia lived in the 1990s, a decade in which the country suffered an intensification of the armed conflict —between 1995 and 2004 45% of fatalities were concentrated, according to the Truth Commission—, was of a major humanitarian crisis. It is then, specifically in 1998, when the activist, still a law student, created together with other university students the Collective of Women to Law (COLEMAD). Her first case was that of a lady sued for billions of Colombian pesos to deprive her of her land, a process that combined Romero’s double objective, property and her gender.

The true root of the problem lies in the invisibility of women in Colombian laws

“I’m talking about a time when there was still no talk of dispossession. We began to analyze the laws, the projects, the international free investment treaties, and we intuited that behind all of this there were previously unknown economic powers”, explains the lawyer. But the true root of the problem, as she considers, lies in the invisibility of women in Colombian laws. The clearest example is in land ownership. As Romero explains, the family approach of rural laws privileges men over women and causes them to never obtain ownership. “I am a feminist by decision and conviction. That is why I believe that the law has to have a feminist approach to transform the reality of an exclusive world that did not include women and girls”, she affirms.

COLEMAD discovered that the State was prosecuting families by inventing causes, such as abandonment or alleged debts, to justify the expropriation of their lands, according to the lawyer. And those of the department of Magdalena were not only rich in oil, but the lands are so productive that they allow practically any type of cultivation. However, according to the activist, those who hoarded those properties mainly planted oil palm, a crop used in many cases to occupy the surface or as a cover for the production of coca base. Magdalena, in addition to being fertile, is home to the Ciénaga Grande de Santa Marta, a geostrategic enclave due to its outlet to the sea, since it facilitates the trafficking of this substance.

As a good connoisseur of the laws, Romero Villalba insisted on demonstrating concrete cases in which the Colombian State was not complying with the international convention that it had signed Committee for the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) of the United Nations. Its article 14 establishes that “States Parties shall adopt all appropriate measures to eliminate discrimination against women in rural areas in order to ensure, under conditions of equality between men and women, their participation in rural development and its benefits.” .

The historical discrimination that women had suffered until then in Colombia played, however, in favor of the COLEMAD collective, according to Romero, since he believes that it made it easier for them to enter the territories without raising suspicions to prove that the women were being victims of displacement forced. At first, they managed to stop 23 expropriation processes. Later, they documented the case of 55 communities that were about to lose their lands and took it to Congress to demonstrate that the women were suffering from the dispossession of their properties. It was legal, according to Colombian law, but contrary to international conventions. Last year they managed to get a judge to condemn the former government of former President Iván Duque for that case and to force the State to hand over 1,500 hectares of land to that group of peasant women. But not just any land, claims Romero, who demands that “their forms of production must be taken into account, because the State normally sends women to land without thinking that some are farmers, that others are dedicated to fishing or farming.” craft”.

The risk of defending the land

Activism against forced displacement is fraught with risk. Between 2012 and 2021, 322 land and environmental defenders were killed, according to the NGO Global Witness. And the crimes continue: in the first half of 2022, 42 attacks against these activists were documented in Colombia, resulting in 11 murders, 19 threats, four displacements and eight attacks, according to an investigation carried out by the Yariguies Regional Corporation, Social Studies Group. Extractives and Environments of Magdalena Medio (CRY-GEAM) together with the Conflict Responses Foundation (CORE) and the organization Extinction Rebellion Colombia.

Romero has also been a victim of this violence. The first threat that COLEMAD faced in Magdalena occurred at the local level, as was the case in many other Colombian regions. The lawyer reports that the paramilitaries and other armed groups established links with the public powers of the region, such as mayors, governors, judges and officials. And starting in 2008, the threat also began to come from the military and police sectors. “Then these actors from the Armed Forces arrive with the intention of intimidating the communities so that they stop the processes, and we also began to have military surveillance. Our neighbors told us that there were soldiers asking for us, we began to have police patrols that we had never asked for or a police car that was always in front of our office,” she denounces.

Our neighbors told us that there were soldiers asking for us and there was a patrol car that was always in front of our office

Starting in 2018, the threats came directly from private actors. Romero denounces that she suffered the theft of her computer documents and that she was directly intimidated into sitting down to negotiate. But the most serious thing, and what has forced him to leave her country to go into exile in Spain, was that her family became the target of the attacks. In December 2019, a group of at least six armed policemen tried to take her son away in a public area of ​​Barranquilla without giving any explanation.

“Since they had not been able to silence me, they decided to attack my son,” laments Romera. Now the young man is an asylum seeker. “I am going to leave him in Spain, and I ask all the people I have here to protect him because I am going to return to Colombia to continue fighting to win these cases. Because if I can’t achieve this dream, dreams won’t let me sleep,” says Luz, obviously moved.

