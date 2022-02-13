Home page world

Not in front of the cathedral, but in the stadium: the carnival procession on Shrove Monday looks different this year due to the corona. © Maja Hitij/dpa/Archive

Last year, the carnival procession in Cologne was canceled due to the corona. This year he drives again – but only for a short time. But the cars can later be admired in the city.

Cologne – After the corona-related forced break a year ago, a carnival procession drives again in Cologne on Shrove Monday – but only a few hundred meters in the stadium.

However, the parody wagons of the Cologne Shrove Monday procession with their larger-than-life caricatures are then to be exhibited in a number of places in the cathedral city for around 24 hours. The Cologne Carnival festival committee announced this plan for Rose Monday, which was adapted to the corona protection measures, on Saturday. WDR television shows the Shrove Monday procession live in the stadium: on February 28 from 9:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The first then shows the highlights from 2:10 p.m., the WDR announced on Saturday.

“Traditional zones” at carnival

The festival committee defended the decision of the city of Cologne to declare the entire city area a “customs zone” at carnival. Stricter rules would then apply everywhere in the city. With the Corona Protection Ordinance, the North Rhine-Westphalian state government had given the cities the opportunity to identify “customs zones” at carnival. “2G plus” then applies in these areas: people with basic immunization need a current negative test or a booster vaccination. For celebrations that take place indoors in these zones, boosted ones also need a current quick test.

According to current specifications, the festival committee of the Cologne Carnival is planning 8,800 spectators for the Rose Monday parade in the Rheinenergie Stadium, who would have the experience of an overview of entire sections of the train from their elevated seats. The sale of the tickets for 11.11 euros each should not start until the end of the new week after the federal-state meeting, which should be about further easing. dpa