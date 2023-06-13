Eyewitnesses filmed a collision of two tankers on the Lena River in the Irkutsk region

Eyewitnesses filmed a collision of two tankers on the Lena River in the Irkutsk region. Frames published in Telegram-Channel Shot.

Investigators are currently at the scene.

The collision of two tankers on the Lena became known earlier. Near the village of Alekseevsk, a collision occurred between the TR-901 tanker and the TR-900 tanker carrying 832 tons of gasoline. As a result, a tank was damaged in one of the vessels, and gasoline got into the water.