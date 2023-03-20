Several trucks collided on the Central Ring Road. This was announced on Monday, March 20, by the TV channel “360” with a link to the source.

The accident is said to have happened earlier that day. Presumably, two cars of the MAN brand and another truck, the brand of which is being established, collided. One of the cars was seriously damaged.

Rescuers are on the scene. One person was injured in the accident. The causes and circumstances of the incident are established.

On March 19, an accident involving a bus and an ambulance occurred in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. The ambulance transported the patient to the regional clinical hospital. As noted NSNat the time of the collision, the ambulance was moving with a special signal, and the bus was making a left turn.

As a result of the collision, the patient and his companion were injured. In addition, a doctor and paramedic were injured. The bus driver was not injured and no one was inside at the time of the accident. All the victims were taken to the hospital.

On March 18, two people were killed and four others were injured in a collision between an Iveco bus and a Kia Cerato car on Gagarin Street in Penza. The dead were the driver of the car and his passenger born in 2015. As noted RT, four minor passengers of the bus asked for medical help. They have already been released from the hospital.

On March 16, five people became victims of an accident in the Moscow region in the urban district of Kashira, and six more people were injured. The accident occurred on the 132nd kilometer of the R-22 highway, writes “Reedus”. According to news reports, the victims were taken to hospitals in Stupino, Kashira and Podolsk. Presumably, the driver of the Nissan car drove into the oncoming lane and collided with two cars.