Hours after tagging a basking shark off the coast of Ireland in April, the team of scientists following it recorded what would be the first video of a shark or any large marine animal being struck by a ship. The data, collected by a FitBit-like activity tracking device and a connected camera, gives researchers a unique opportunity to learn more about such collisions between vessels and large marine animals, a growing concern worldwide.

“This is the first direct observation of a ship strike in any marine megafauna we know of,” said Taylor Chapple, a shark researcher at Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science Center and lead author. from the study they have published making this incident known. “The shark was struck while feeding at the water’s surface and immediately swam to deeper waters on the seabed, a stark contrast to its behaviour before the strike.” “Our finding,” explains Hatfield in a note, “demonstrates the risk and impact of vessel strikes and the need to take action to reduce this risk.”

The orange square on the right shows where researchers tagged a shark. The blue line shows the shark’s path as it fed. The red diamond marks where the shark was hit by a boat. The yellow line marks the shark’s path after the attack. The orange box on the left shows where the shark’s tracker was released. Oregon State University

Researchers don’t know whether the shark, a female about 23 feet (7 meters) long, recovered from the impact, because the tracker was designed to detach from the animal after a while: About seven hours after the impact, it broke free and was later recovered by researchers. When it did, the data showed the shark never resumed feeding or other normal behavior during the hours it was monitored.

The camera footage showed visible damage to the shark’s skin, paint marks and a red abrasion, but no apparent bleeding or open wounds. Boat strikes are not always immediately lethal, but even non-lethal injuries can have short- and long-term consequences for the affected animal, the researchers note. “The fact that a shark fitted with our Fitbit was hit in this area within a few hours underlines how vulnerable these animals are to boats,” explains co-author Nicholas Payne from Trinity College Dublin.

A basking shark off the Scottish coast. alamy

Basking sharks are the second largest known fish, frequently reaching over 8 metres in length. They are listed as globally endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and Ireland is one of the few known places in the world where basking sharks continue to aggregate in large numbers. They feed by filter-feeding at the surface of the water, in a behaviour similar to that of some whales, making them more susceptible to ship strikes. However, unlike whales, basking sharks can sink when they die, making it difficult to calculate mortality rates.

