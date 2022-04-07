A truck and a car were involved this Thursday in a traffic accident that occurred at the Los Barreros-La Palma exit of the A-30 highway, in the municipality of Cartagena, according to the Emergency Coordination Center.

The ‘1-1-2’ received several calls starting at 9:37 a.m. warning of the incident, which has taken place, specifically, at kilometer point 186 of the aforementioned road. Civil Guard and Highway Maintenance personnel, as well as Emergency health services, moved to the place. At the moment it is unknown if there are injuries and the number of people involved.

The emergency services asked those who travel on the A-30 in the direction of Cartagena, where traffic was very congested after closing the right lane to traffic, to be careful.