Today, Tuesday 14 December 2021, the last appointment with Il Collegio 6, a Rai 2 reality show much loved by young people, will be broadcast. What will happen in today’s episode? Who will be able to pass the eighth grade exam and who, on the other hand, will have to go home with their tails between their legs?

This year The College is set in 1977. Given the era, the pupils of the Regina Margherita National College have already made the acquaintance of the disco music and of the most famous pieces of the period, but also of the most famous tv shows (such as Portobello and the Games without Borders) and of iconic objects, such as the mythical Super 8.

For this season, number six, eight episodes were recorded, double those of last year but, unfortunately, the significant drop in ratings put the program at risk, which next year could be deleted or switch to the paid streaming platform Discovery +.

Yesterday aired the penultimate episode, broadcast on a totally exceptional basis on Mondays; today we will find out what will happen in the the final of the beloved documents-reality.

Il Collegio 6: previews of the last episode

Since they have reached the last week the students of “Il Collegio” are studying as much as possible to try to pass the exams that await them.

While I collegiate they will review with i severe teachers, however, overseers will prepare one surprise for them while the Headmaster will try to upload them and of spur them on with the usual speech for the inauguration of the exams. We will start with the writings and those who do not pass them will be denied the possibility of continuing their path in school.

Some of the students more unruly they tremble at the idea of ​​going home one step away from graduation while those who have always studied are enough calm And prepared.

Between the tournament of table tennis and that of table football proposed by the janitor Enzo, he recites it in English and the final dance disco music, however, there will also be fun!