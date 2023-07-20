The Higher Colleges of Technology has launched 11 programs at the professional diploma level for the next academic year, as part of a group of new applied and professional academic programs, in which the study extends for two academic years.

She stressed that the launch of the new programs came in response to the needs of the labor market, and to enhance the study options for students, according to the different abilities and inclinations among them.

The Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, Dr. Faisal Al-Ayyan, said that the colleges entered a new phase as an educational institution that focuses on applied study and qualitative outputs, and work is underway to implement several strategic transformations to develop the human workforce in line with the rapid changes in the labor market and the country’s economic agenda, which confirms the colleges’ excellence in applied education.

He added, “The new educational model for the colleges included three diverse educational tracks that take into account the different abilities and tendencies of students, and at the same time meet the needs of the labor market for many vital labor and industrial sectors.” Teaching Assistant Diploma.

Al-Ayyan explained that “these majors, which are offered at the diploma level, are carefully and meticulously selected, after a realistic study of the labor market and its future needs of national competencies with high technical capabilities and skills.”

He stressed that the study was conducted in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and strategic partners from the labor and industry sectors, pointing out that “efficiency and readiness for work are the basis for reaching outputs capable of working creatively and distinguished from the standpoint of knowledge and professional preparation linked to the reality of the labor market.”

For her part, Somaya Al-Hosani, Deputy Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex for Strategy and the Future, stated, “The diploma is an essential educational path in the Colleges of Technology. Al Hosani added: “With the introduction of the professional diploma track, high school students, graduates of the general track and the applied track, who obtained a score of 70% and Emsat 900 points or above, can study in colleges of technology within the diploma programs, as they were unable to achieve the requirements of bachelor’s studies.”

And she continued, “In addition to the 11 professional diploma programs, work is underway to approve a new additional program, which is the Advanced Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Technology. Once approved, it will be available for students to enroll in.”

For his part, the Director of Admission and Registration at the colleges, Dr. Khaled Al-Hammadi, said that the colleges have started applying the admission criteria according to the new model, through three paths that take into account individual differences, and flow into three outputs, including professional certificates, a professional diploma and an applied bachelor’s degree at the level of five programs, including health sciences, business administration, engineering and science technology, computer and information sciences, and education.

He added, “With the launch of the new tracks, it is expected that more than 8,000 male and female students will be received, an increase of about 31% compared to the previous academic year.”

At the level of admission requirements, he stated that the general requirements require that the student obtain a general secondary certificate with a rate of at least 60%, or its equivalent in any of its tracks, and the performance of the Emirates Standard Test (EMSAT) in the English language, or its equivalent, and there are conditions related to the direct admission of students to the bachelor’s degree:

Elite track, or its equivalent: 60%. Advanced Track or its equivalent: 70%. General and applied tracks or their equivalent: 80%. English language proficiency level of 1100 points in “EMSAT” or its equivalent.

As for direct admission to the professional diploma, it is required at the level of the advanced track, or its equivalent: 60%. General and applied tracks, or their equivalent: 70%. English language proficiency level of 900 points in “EMSAT” or its equivalent. Pointing out that there are detailed requirements according to the nature of each program.