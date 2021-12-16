Until recently, “Il Collegio” was one of the most popular programs on TV and could count on a young and enthusiastic audience. The latest edition, however, really disappointed expectations in terms of ratings and paved the way for the hypothesis of canceling the program. The project leader Luca Busso, however, hopes that next year the reality will be made and set in the 2000s.

The December 14 the last episode of Il Collegio 6 was aired. This year docureality had proposed ben 8 episodes, twice as many as in previous years. There fourth and the fifth edition of the program had made the format a real success but, recently, there has been a strong one drop in ratings.

The “fault” could be attributable to the year chosen to set this season, the 1977, which does not seem to have wowed the public.

“From the point of view of public response that’s not what there is we waited, for several reasons. The there has been a decline, especially if you think about the data of the last two editions. Maybe it was amazing what we did before, we got to get involved 2 million viewers with a very low cost program! “ Read also: “Il Collegio 5” cast: 21 new students and the return of Giancarlo Magalli

said Luca Busso project manager and program manager, who wanted to be interviewed by Fanpage.it sum up of the just concluded edition.

The College: is the program in danger of closure?

Despite the “failure” in terms of ratings, Luca Busso does not believe that the recently concluded edition of Il Collegio is all to throw away.

“There are things that I am a lot of fulfilled. There has been talk of many themes, of the sexual question, of music, of customs, of trade union, of Nazism, of Porci con le Ali “.

he said, pointing out that, often, the themes they are not emphasized as much as they deserve.

“Rightly, much more space is given to the elements from reality, like the relationships and the friendships among the boys. That’s okay, for heaven’s sake “.

added the project leader who, however, said he was open to the possibility that the next edition is set in the 2000s, like some rumors suggest.

“I had already thought about the 2001, given the anniversary of the attacks. We each remember where it was that day and it would have been one nice suggestion. Maybe we’ll try next year “.

he said. And who knows, maybe in the 2022 the program will make us go back by “Only” 20 years!

You may be interested in: The college: advances to the first episode 27 October 2020