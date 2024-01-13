José Nicolás Lacárcel



He qualified as a Health Technical Assistant in 1979. He spent five years working in Torres de Albanchez, a town in the mountains of Jaén. Later he became a rural nurse in Sucina, where he has worked for more than thirty-five years as APD (the former Home Public Assistance nurses dependent on the Murcia City Council). «When I arrived at the office in Sucina there was absolutely nothing, no material, no patients, nothing. “Just a rusty boiler and me,” commented José Nicolás in his acceptance speech. He has defined himself as a professional involved “to the core”, who has demanded material and improvements to be able to carry out his work with dignity on numerous occasions. He retired two years ago.

María José Lorenzo Martín



Mª José Lorenzo Marín graduated from the Virgen de la Arrixaca University School of Nursing in Murcia in 1989. She worked as a care nurse in the Burn Unit of the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Hospital, in internal medicine, surgery and in the maternal and child service. from the Nuestra Señora de Belén clinic. In 1990 she was assigned as an interim to the surgery service at the Vega Baja hospital in Orihuela, in Alicante. Later she worked in the Belén maternal and child care center and in the adult and pediatric emergency area of ​​what was the Virgen de la Vega Clinic, now a hospital, where she has been Director of Nursing since 2007. At the same time, she has been a tutor for intern students. since 1998 and internship coordinator in different professional categories since 2007. See also This is the expensive and sophisticated school where Messi's children will study in Miami