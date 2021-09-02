The Illustrious Official College of Geologists (ICOG) opted for «

return poorly urbanized land to nature through the application of a policy of compensation for expropriations to constructions that are located on floodplains «. The ICOG recalled the importance of prevention to avoid flood damage and the need to invest in measures that mitigate or minimize the damage caused by floods.

The College also recalled that according to data from the Flood Risk Management Plans (PGRI) of the Ministry of Ecological Transition,

in Spain there are 19,900 km of flooded areas delimited and it was estimated that 2,733,000 inhabitants live in flood areas, the highest risk demarcations being those of the Guadalquivir, Segura and Júcar.

“These data do not include the internal basins of Catalonia, the Galician coast, the southern Andalusian basins or the archipelagos, so if all the maps of floodplains were made, it would reach 5 million people, 10% of the Spanish population », Manuel Regueiro pointed out.

Other preventive measures are to adopt an insurance policy that responds to the real risk of flooding. «This, which is common in Europe and the United States, does not happen in Spain. Here

the Compensation Consortium is an umbrella that prevents citizens from understanding the risks they really run and that we all pay for the urban irresponsibility of citizens or administrations ”, he denounced. The ICOG also advocated investing in flood control structures such as avenue lamination dams or pipelines, “even if they are expensive or cause a certain environmental aggressiveness,” explained the president of the College of Geologists.

Adapt land uses to risk maps



For the College one of the fundamental measures is

prepare geological risk maps prior to urban developments. “It is necessary to adapt the urban uses of the land based on the maps of natural risks”, asked Manuel Regueiro, president of the College of Geologists. “Risk maps are required by law, but in many cases the administrations either do not have them or do not apply them,” he added.

For this reason, the College of Geologists has repeatedly requested an Observatory of the General Urban Planning Plans to verify that the Land Law is being complied with and that “risk maps exist and are used, before allowing any part of our country to be urbanized”. he pointed. The College of Geologists influenced

the especially disastrous impact of DANAS (Isolated Depression at High Levels) over the territory, since “they discharge an incredible amount of water in a very short time and sudden floods occur,” said Manuel Regueiro.