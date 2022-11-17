Culiacán, Sinaloa.- In honor of the Doctor’s Daythe College of General Physicians of Culiacán AC held a small celebration among his colleagues and with the company of representatives of the pharmaceutical industry.

to celebrate the Doctor’s Daythe College of General Physicians of Culiacán AC held a celebration in the Sky Room, inside the San Luis Lindavista Hotel, a place where, in addition to having a nice coexistence, the work of doctors and their laudable vocation was recognized.

For his part, during the celebration, Dr. Eduardo Arriaga Robles received recognition for his outstanding career as a doctor from the school.

Dr. Eduardo Arriaga Robles received recognition for his career as a doctor.

Likewise, during the party the king and queen of Doctor’s Day were crowned in a fun election, with Sergio Antonio Escamilla and Nohemí Soto Ramos who will carry the crown throughout the year and next year.

Queen and king of doctors, Nohemí Soto and Sergio Escamilla.

Present from the Board of Directors of the College of Physicians were Dr. Fernando Serrano, Dr. Carmen Lucía Quintero, Dr. Beatriz García, Dr. Eduardo Arriaga Robles, Dr. Cecilia Corrales, Dr. Jorge Luis Ángulo and Dr. Nicolás Beltrán.

The guests enjoyed dinner of cordonblue breast and spaghetti garnish and mashed potatoes, in addition to the music of the Bustamante Musical group, who splendidly enlivened the happy celebration.