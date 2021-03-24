The College of Forestry Engineers is in luck. As a member of the association ‘Juntos por los Bosques’, it is one of the 80 entities in the sector that participates in the organization of World Forest Day, an annual event that this 2021 takes place in Murcia. This year, the celebration focuses on forest restoration, a fundamental action for the preservation of the natural environment that seeks to “manage and improve the forests that we have and repopulate what is convenient. We have to change the methodologies applied in climate change processes, which overestimate restocking and underestimate management. It is key to increase the resilience of forests to climate change, fires and pests, as well as to fix the population in disadvantaged areas, boosting the bioeconomy, “they emphasize from the College’s leadership.

In this work to improve the natural environment, the forestry engineers develop top-level positions in the green spaces controlled by the regional Administration, since they are in charge of the management of the mountains, the protected natural spaces and the greenways, among others. In addition, they play a fundamental role in the management of privately owned areas, for which they draw up projects and forest management plans, environmental and aid procedures, green projects …

All of this is possible thanks to professionals with “a clearly vocational motivation” who are guided by the passion for nature and the need to convey to the population the importance of man’s relationship with the natural environment. “It is necessary to preserve the ancestral relationship between people and these places and to value the traditional works of conservation of the mountains”, they add.

Sign an agreement with the Murcia City Council to create a green ring around the city



Continuous involvement



One of the things in which forestry engineers are most involved is in the reforestation of the Region. Reforestation plays a fundamental role in the Community, where they have been key to the recovery of places such as the natural parks of Sierra Espuña and El Valle, which have undergone a notable transformation for more than a century, when there were hardly any trees in the area. area, so far, they are covered by a vast expanse of mature pine forest.

Following a work that started from pioneers such as the engineer Ricardo Codorníu, the College has signed an agreement with the Murcia City Council – together with the College of Agronomists, Architects, Biologists and Foresters – for the planning of a large project to generate a green ring that surrounds the city and includes a network of trails, roads and forests that improve the health and leisure conditions of citizens. This initiative will not be a one-off thing, but rather it seeks to be sustained over time “as has been done in cities like Vitoria, where mayors from different parties have maintained it for 25 years.”

More information in: www.ingenierosdemontes.org