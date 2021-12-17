Home » Tv ” The college ” The College: Maria Sofia Federico’s father answers to his daughter

After the attacks received by her daughter Maria Sofia Federico, a former competitor of the College, the girl’s father decided to write her a letter on social media, to tell her and those who followed the story of the great love that the man feels towards the 16-year-old. Here are his words.

A few days ago Maria Sofia Federico, former competitor de The College 6, has given his social networks a long outburst towards his father, accusing him of creating a conflictual climate.

The man, injured from her words and determined to be forgiven by the girl, he replied to the words of the 16 years old, with a letter published in his social profile in which he tried to clarify the situation and to do think again all about who he is, seeing as he’s been portrayed as a bad parent.

Maria Sofia Federico: the father’s reply

“DEAR SOFIA, I HAVE DECIDED TO WRITE YOU, HOPING THAT THIS TIME YOU WILL BE ABLE TO FEEL ME“.

he wrote Luca Federico Preziosi, father of the 16-year-old who attended Il Collegio.

“YOUR EXPERIENCE AT THE COLLEGE WAS, CERTAINLY RICH AND TRAINING FOR YOU BUT I CAN ASSURE YOU THAT IT WAS ALSO FOR ME AND I BELIEVE THE SAME IS FOR YOU

MOM. I DON’T WANT TO GO BACK SAD AND PAINFUL ROUTES WHICH HOWEVER HAVE EMERGED IN WHAT WE HAVE EXPERIENCED AND CONCLUDED Lately. I just want to tell you that you are THE BEST THING IN MY LIFE, YOU ARE THE SUPREME ACT OF LOVE GENERATED BY ME AND YOUR MOTHER ”.

the man continued.

“IF I HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO MAKE YOU UNDERSTAND HOW BIG IS MY LOVE FOR YOU IT WAS MINE ERROR BUT BELIEVE ME, I COULD DO SOMETHING THAT COULD HARM YOU OR

LIMIT YOURS FREEDOM. I CONCLUDE WITH THE WORDS OF THAT DAY PASSED TOGETHER, IN TRANSMISSION: I value you as a person AND I LOVE YOU IMMENSELY AS A DAUGHTER.

TRY TO FLY ALWAYS AS HIGH AS YOU CAN BUT REMEMBER THAT THERE WILL ALWAYS BE TWO NEXT TO YOU EAGLES THAT WILL WATCH ON YOU: YOUR MOM AND ME. WITH IMMENSE LOVE,

And we hope that with these words all the difficulties between the two will come smooth out!