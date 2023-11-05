The College 8, eliminated: who was eliminated (expelled) today

THE COLLEGE 8 ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated today, Sunday 5 November, during the last episode of Il Collegio 8, the docu-reality broadcast on Rai 2? The last episode of the reality show was full of twists and turns. The one who had to leave the reality show was… UPDATING NEWS…

Cast

But what is the cast (students) of Il Collegio 8, broadcast on Rai 2? Many young people take part in the docu-reality. Let’s see together who it is: Marta Battaglia (15 years old, Resuttano, Caltanissetta), Alessia Berchicci (14 years old, Montesarchio, Benevento), Flavio Bertucci (15 years old, Riccione), Giorgia Ceccarelli (16 years old, Pisa), Anita Pia Costanzo (14 years, Succivo, Casera), Cecilia D’Ammassa (15 years, Aquino, Frosinone), Helena Del Pozzo (17 years, Messina), Enrico Di Clemente (17 years, Carpi, Modena), Luca Galise (17 years, Cava de’ Tirreni, Salerno), Anna Garau (15 years old, Tonara, Nuoro), Rocco Ryan Greco (15 years old, Gela, Caltassinetta), Guglielmo Grosso (14 years old, Naples), Carmelina Iannoni (14 years old, Rome), Ilary Iolli (16 years old, Cassino), Mahdi Khouya (17 years old, Vienne), Daniele Marrone (16 years old, Cagnano Amiterno, L’Aquila), Diego Natale (16 years old, Grosseto), Denise Pagani (15 years old, Costeggiola, Verona) , Christopher Parolin (16 years old, Bassano del Grappa, Veneto), Giuseppe Puppio (17 years old, Cosenza), Anna Rita Santeramo (16 years old, Barletta, BAT), Frida Schiavi (16 years old, Brembate di Sopra, BG), Mirko Stellato (17 years old, Sant’Angelo in Formis, Caserta).

Streaming and TV

Where to see Il Collegio 8 live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review all Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.