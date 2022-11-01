The College 7, eliminated: who was eliminated (expelled) today

THE COLLEGE 7 ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated today, Tuesday 1 November 2022, during the fourth episode of Il Collegio 7, the docu-reality broadcast on Rai 2? The fourth episode of the reality show was full of twists. Having to leave the reality show was … NEWS UPDATE …

Cast

But what is the cast (alumni) of Il Collegio 7, broadcast on Rai 2? In all 21 young people between 13 and 17 years (11 boys and 9 girls). In the cast we find: Alessia Abruscia (14 years), Elisa Angius (15 years), Sofia Brixel (16 years), Marta Maria Erriquez (16 years), Zelda Nobili (15 years), Priscilla Salvoldelli (15 years), Giulia Wnekowicz ( 14 years), Luna Tota (15 years), Giada Scognamiglio (17 years). And then, Alessandro Orlando (17 years old), Davide Cagnes (17 years old), Alessandro Bosatelli (14 years old), Mattia Camorani (15 years old), Davide Di Franco (16 years old), Apollinare Manfredi (16 years old), Tommaso Miglietta (14 years old) years), Mattia Patanè (16 years), Gabriel Rennis (16 years), Damiano Saveroni (16 years), Samuel Rosica (14 years).

Streaming and tv

Where to see Il Collegio 7 live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Tuesday evening at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review all Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.